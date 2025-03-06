Naomi Osaka issues apology after playing the "worst match" of her life at Indian Wells

Naomi Osaka came down hard on her performance in the opening round against Camila Osorio at the BNP Paribas Open. The Colombian beat the 2018 Indian Wells champion 6-4, 6-4.

Ad

Coming into this match, the former World No. 1 was the favorite as she had the experience of winning this title in the past. She had also won her previous encounter against the Colombian opponent at the 2022 Australian Open.

Osaka also had shown signs of coming back to form in 2025, as she had reached a final in Auckland and showed promising signs in the couple of matches she played at the Australian Open to reach the third round. On both occasions, the Japanese star had to retire from her matches due to injury.

Ad

Trending

In her match against Osorio, Osaka's serving rhythm was off right from the start. She had to fight off a couple of breakpoints in the third game of the first set. However, at 4-4, she was broken in the ninth game, which allowed Osorio to clinch the first set 6-4.

Osaka lost her service in the first game of the second set but recovered by breaking right back. After winning service games till 3-3, Osorio broke the Japanese for a third time in the match. In the ninth game, Osaka saved a match point and forced her opponent to close out the match on her serve.

Ad

In the final game of the match, Osaka had four breakpoints to get back in the match but could not capitalize, and Osorio managed to complete the win on her first match point.

After her match, Naomi Osaka was very critical of her performance, calling the match "one of the worst" she had played in her career. Apologizing to the fans, she wrote:

"Worst match I've ever played in my life. Wow, I'm so sorry to everyone who watched that" wrote Osaka on Threads.

Ad

Ad

Osaka's next event will be the Miami Open, slated to take place on March 17.

Naomi Osaka has not won a title since 2021

In Picture: Naomi Osaka (Getty)

The loss against Camila Osorio extended Naomi Osaka's title drought. The four-time Major champion's last title came at the Australian Open in 2021. Since then, she has reached only two finals, the last of which came in Auckland this year.

Ad

The Former World No.1 has not had it easy in her career in the last few years. The player has suffered from injuries, had to take breaks for her mental health, and was out of action for another year as she gave birth to her daughter, Shai.

The Japanese player had to work hard to get back a comfortable physique after a difficult pregnancy, which she stated on an Instagram post.

Ad

"I know nobody cares but I'm kinda happy with my muscle definition now. It's been a long journey post pregnancy 😭 ," Osaka wrote on her Instagram story.

Naomi Osaka's first-round loss at Indian Wells has seen her drop from 56 to 61 on the live WTA Rankings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline