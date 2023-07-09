Naomi Osaka welcomes baby girl, rapper boyfriend Cordae reportedly announces it during show

Naomi Osaka has reportedly given birth to her firstborn, a baby girl whose name has not yet been disclosed to the public. The news comes courtesy of her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, who announced it to his fans during his latest show at the Calgary Stampede.

Taking to social media on Sunday, June 9, Twitter user Craig (username: 'DebatingHipHop_') broke the news to his 497,000+ followers, saying that Cordae had confirmed two days ago that he had become a father.

"Cordae also announced at the show that his baby girl was born two days ago," the tweet read.

Other fans soon started talking about the same, some joking about why Cordae was doing a show just two days after his girlfriend gave birth and others wishing to see Naomi Osaka in action soon.

During her pregnancy announcement earlier this year just prior to the Australian Open, the four-time Grand Slam champion revealed that she will be taking the entire year to recover from her pregnancy and will be back in time for the Melbourne Major in 2024.

"The past few years have been interesting, to say the least, but I find that the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to. I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure," Naomi Osaka wrote.

"I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, "that's my mom," haha. 2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me and I hope I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely," she added.

"It makes me very excited to return to the sport" - Naomi Osaka

2022 US Open - Day 2

Speaking in an interview recently, Naomi Osaka revealed that she planned to win eight more Grand Slam titles once she comes back from her pregnancy break, showcasing how excited she was about the idea of playing tennis once again.

The Japanese also stated that she should give herself more credit for all that she has accomplished in her career so far, urging people to do the same for themselves as well.

"It makes me very excited to return to the sport....It's something that's going to make me very happy," Naomi Osaka said.

"I've been able to do so much. I just feel like I have to give myself more credit than I normally want to. I don't pat myself on the back and I think that's what people need to start doing to themselves more," she added.

