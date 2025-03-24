Miami Open 2025: Paula Badosa vs Alexandra Eala preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (10) Paula Badosa vs Alexandra Eala
Date: March 24, 2025
Tournament: Miami Open 2025
Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, USA
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Outdoor hardcourt
Prize Money: $9,193,500
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Paula Badosa vs Alexandra Eala preview
Tenth seed Paula Badosa will take on Alexandra Eala in the fourth round of the Miami Open.
Badosa is a solid contender on the women's tour. She's chalked up 12 wins from 19 matches so far, including a semifinal run in the Australian Open. She also reached the quarterfinal of the Merida Open Akron but was forced to withdraw against Daria Saville due to injury.
The 27-year-old started her campaign in Miami with a hard-fought victory over Victoria Mboko in the second round. She then brushed aside Clara Tauson in the third 6-3, 7-6(3). Badosa is making her eighth appearance in the Miami Open this year.
Alexandra Eala, meanwhile, has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit in the last few years. She reached the second round of the Madrid Open last year, which was her best result on the main tour.
The Filipino has been the surprise package in Miami so far. She started her campaign by breezing past Katie Volynets and Jelena Ostapenko in the first two rounds. She then stunned the fifth seed Madison Keys in the third round 6-4, 6-2. 2025 marks Eala's debut in the Miami Open.
Paula Badosa vs Alexandra Eala head-to-head
The head-to-head between Badosa and Eala is locked at 0-0. This is going to be the first time they play each other.
Paula Badosa vs Alexandra Eala odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Paula Badosa vs Alexandra Eala prediction
Paula Badosa survived an injury scare again in the third round. She fought out a smart win against Tauson but will have a tough time against Eala in the next round. The Spaniard will be worried about her fitness but also fancies her chances against an inexperienced opponent.
Eala, on the other hand, has reached the fourth round of a WTA 1000 event for the first time in her career. The 19-year-old punched well above her weight by taking out Madison Keys in the last round. She has a versatile all-around game and is quick on her feet on the court.
Eala will have nothing to lose against Badosa and couldn't ask for a better time to face the Spaniard. If the youngster begins well, she could have a say in this bout. However, Badosa will likely find a way past this tricky challenge in the Miami Open.
Pick: Badosa to win in straight sets.