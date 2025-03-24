Miami Open 2025: Paula Badosa vs Alexandra Eala preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (10) Paula Badosa vs Alexandra Eala

Date: March 24, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,193,500

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Paula Badosa vs Alexandra Eala preview

Badosa in action at the Miami Open 2025 - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Tenth seed Paula Badosa will take on Alexandra Eala in the fourth round of the Miami Open.

Ad

Trending

Badosa is a solid contender on the women's tour. She's chalked up 12 wins from 19 matches so far, including a semifinal run in the Australian Open. She also reached the quarterfinal of the Merida Open Akron but was forced to withdraw against Daria Saville due to injury.

The 27-year-old started her campaign in Miami with a hard-fought victory over Victoria Mboko in the second round. She then brushed aside Clara Tauson in the third 6-3, 7-6(3). Badosa is making her eighth appearance in the Miami Open this year.

Ad

Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Alexandra Eala, meanwhile, has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit in the last few years. She reached the second round of the Madrid Open last year, which was her best result on the main tour.

Ad

The Filipino has been the surprise package in Miami so far. She started her campaign by breezing past Katie Volynets and Jelena Ostapenko in the first two rounds. She then stunned the fifth seed Madison Keys in the third round 6-4, 6-2. 2025 marks Eala's debut in the Miami Open.

Paula Badosa vs Alexandra Eala head-to-head

The head-to-head between Badosa and Eala is locked at 0-0. This is going to be the first time they play each other.

Ad

Paula Badosa vs Alexandra Eala odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Paula Badosa Alexandra Eala

Ad

Odds will be updated when available.

Paula Badosa vs Alexandra Eala prediction

Badosa plays a forehand in the Miami Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Paula Badosa survived an injury scare again in the third round. She fought out a smart win against Tauson but will have a tough time against Eala in the next round. The Spaniard will be worried about her fitness but also fancies her chances against an inexperienced opponent.

Ad

Eala, on the other hand, has reached the fourth round of a WTA 1000 event for the first time in her career. The 19-year-old punched well above her weight by taking out Madison Keys in the last round. She has a versatile all-around game and is quick on her feet on the court.

Eala will have nothing to lose against Badosa and couldn't ask for a better time to face the Spaniard. If the youngster begins well, she could have a say in this bout. However, Badosa will likely find a way past this tricky challenge in the Miami Open.

Pick: Badosa to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback