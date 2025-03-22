Miami Open 2025: Paula Badosa vs Clara Tauson preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Paula Badosa vs (20) Clara Tauson

Date: March 23, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Tennis Channel+

Paula Badosa vs Clara Tauson preview

Clara Tauson has won 17 of her 22 matches this year | Image Source: Getty

10th-seeded Paula Badosa will face 20th-seeded Clara Tauson in the third round of the 2025 Miami Open on Sunday (March 23).

Badosa started her WTA Tour season this year on a great note, reaching her maiden Major semifinals at the Australian Open. However, the Spaniard suffered early exits in her next three campaigns in Abu Dhabi, Doha and Dubai. She then picked up a back injury during her debut at the Merida Open, which forced her mid-match retirement during her last-eight encounter against Daria Saville and ultimately her withdrawal from the BNP Paribas Open earlier this month.

The 27-year-old has seemingly put her physical niggles behind her though, going by her campaign in Miami this week. Having received a first-round bye, she overcame Canadian teen prodigy Victoria Mboko 7-5, 1-6, 7-6(3) in two hours and 21 minutes to reach the third round at the Florida event.

Tauson, meanwhile, achieved her career-high ranking of 21st in the world earlier this month. The Dane has performed consistently well in 2025. The highlights of her season included winning her third career title at the ASB Classic and finishing runner-up at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Unlike Badosa, the 20th seed enjoyed smooth sailing in her first match at the Miami Open, as she defeated Austria's Julia Grabher 6-4, 7-5 in one hour and 37 minutes to book her second-round berth at the 1000-level event.

Paula Badosa vs Clara Tauson head-to-head

Badosa leads Tauson by a margin of 2-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The Spaniard has defeated her younger opponent in both of their encounters on outdoor hardcourt (2022 Qatar Open and 2024 National Bank Open).

Paula Badosa vs Clara Tauson odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Paula Badosa Clara Tauson

(Odds will be updated once available)

Paula Badosa vs Clara Tauson prediction

Paula Badosa hits a forehand in Miami | Image Source: Getty

Badosa has one of the best endurance on the WTA Tour, which makes her a formidable opponent from the baseline. The former World No. 2 also has equally balanced groundstrokes on either wing. That said, she can be too conservative during important points of a match.

Tauson, meanwhile, has a large frame but that doesn't mean she isn't a force from the back of the court. The 22-year-old has swift lateral movement and a short takeback on her shots, which allows her to keep an advantageous on-court position. She can also be aggressive when the situation calls for it, with her two-handed backhand being the biggest weapon in her arsenal.

The keys to winning for both players in their third-round encounter will be to move each other around and look for an opening during long rallies. While the 20th-seeded Dane is certainly the more in-form player coming into the match, her more experienced opponent will be determined to make her first deep run at a tour-level event since Melbourne.

Pick: Badosa to win in three sets.

