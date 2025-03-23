Miami Open 2025: Zheng Qinwen vs Ashlyn Krueger preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (9) Zheng Qinwen vs Ashlyn Krueger

Date: March 24, 2025

Tournament: Miami Open 2025

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Tennis Channel+

Zheng Qinwen vs Ashlyn Krueger preview

Ashlyn Krueger hits a backhand | Image Source: Getty

Ninth-seeded Zheng Qinwen will face local favorite Ashlyn Krueger in the fourth round of the 2025 Miami Open on Monday (March 24).

Ad

Trending

Qinwen has been in good form lately, reaching the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open earlier this month. The Chinese sensation's Miami campaign, meanwhile, has been pretty straightforward. Having received a first-round bye, the 22-year-old defeated local favorites Lauren Davis and Taylor Townsend in straight sets to reach the fourth round of the Florida event.

Krueger's path at the 1000-level event has been much tougher in comparison to that of the World No. 9. After beating Mexico's Renata Zarazua in straight sets, the 20-year-old upset last year's finalist, Elena Rybakina, in three sets in the second round. She booked her berth in the second week of the Miami Open on Saturday (March 23), getting the better of 26th-seeded Leylah Fernandez in two tight sets.

Ad

Zheng Qinwen vs Ashlyn Krueger head-to-head

Zheng leads Krueger 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA tour. The Chinese came from a set down to beat the American in three sets in the first round of the 2024 Australian Open.

Zheng Qinwen vs Ashlyn Krueger odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Zheng Qinwen -220 -1.5 (+105) Over 20.5 (-165) Ashlyn Krueger +170 +1.5 (-155) Under 20.5 (+115)

Ad

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Zheng Qinwen vs Ashlyn Krueger prediction

World No. 9 Qinwen hits a forehand in Miami | Image Source: Getty

Qinwen has one of the most enforcing games on the WTA tour, thanks to her large wingspan and impressive athleticism. At 5'10", she also towers over the rest of her peers and can serve big when the situation calls for it.

Ad

Krueger, on her part, also has an aggressive game like the ninth seed. The World No. 40 hits very flat groundstrokes, which allows her to surprise her opponents from the baseline. The 20-year-old's quick-strike style of play, however, makes her susceptible to uncharacteristic errors on crucial points.

The keys to winning for both players will be to maintain a healthy winners-to-unforced errors ratio. The serve-return dynamic will also play a part during their Round-of-16 encounter - a department in which Qinwen is clearly superior to her younger opponent.

Pick: Qinwen in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback