Miami Open 2025: Zheng Qinwen vs Ashlyn Krueger preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (9) Zheng Qinwen vs Ashlyn Krueger
Date: March 24, 2025
Tournament: Miami Open 2025
Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, United States
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Outdoor hardcourt
Prize Money: $8,963,700
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Tennis Channel+
Zheng Qinwen vs Ashlyn Krueger preview
Ninth-seeded Zheng Qinwen will face local favorite Ashlyn Krueger in the fourth round of the 2025 Miami Open on Monday (March 24).
Qinwen has been in good form lately, reaching the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open earlier this month. The Chinese sensation's Miami campaign, meanwhile, has been pretty straightforward. Having received a first-round bye, the 22-year-old defeated local favorites Lauren Davis and Taylor Townsend in straight sets to reach the fourth round of the Florida event.
Krueger's path at the 1000-level event has been much tougher in comparison to that of the World No. 9. After beating Mexico's Renata Zarazua in straight sets, the 20-year-old upset last year's finalist, Elena Rybakina, in three sets in the second round. She booked her berth in the second week of the Miami Open on Saturday (March 23), getting the better of 26th-seeded Leylah Fernandez in two tight sets.
Zheng Qinwen vs Ashlyn Krueger head-to-head
Zheng leads Krueger 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA tour. The Chinese came from a set down to beat the American in three sets in the first round of the 2024 Australian Open.
Zheng Qinwen vs Ashlyn Krueger odds
All bets sourced from BetMGM.
Zheng Qinwen vs Ashlyn Krueger prediction
Qinwen has one of the most enforcing games on the WTA tour, thanks to her large wingspan and impressive athleticism. At 5'10", she also towers over the rest of her peers and can serve big when the situation calls for it.
Krueger, on her part, also has an aggressive game like the ninth seed. The World No. 40 hits very flat groundstrokes, which allows her to surprise her opponents from the baseline. The 20-year-old's quick-strike style of play, however, makes her susceptible to uncharacteristic errors on crucial points.
The keys to winning for both players will be to maintain a healthy winners-to-unforced errors ratio. The serve-return dynamic will also play a part during their Round-of-16 encounter - a department in which Qinwen is clearly superior to her younger opponent.
Pick: Qinwen in three sets.