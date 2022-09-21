Moments from Roger Federer's career that made fans love and celebrate him more

Roger Federer, arguably one of the greatest players of all time to have graced the tennis courts, recently called time on his professional tennis career. The 2022 Laver Cup will bring the curtains down on one of the sport's glittering careers, leaving a huge void in supremacy and legacy on the courts.

Roger Federer's career will culminate after 24 years, 20 Grand Slam titles, 103 overall titles, 310 weeks at the top of the world rankings (that includes 237 consecutive weeks), and 31 major finals, including a record 10 in a row along with many other laurels off the courts.

It is not fitting that the last few years of an illustrious career were marred by a series of injuries. The Swiss legend underwent knee surgeries in 2020 and 2021, giving an indication of how the body was not holding up to the demands of the sport.

After attempting another comeback and indicating a full season for 2023, Federer shocked the tennis world by announcing his retirement from the sport last Thursday.

“I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career," Federer wrote.

Moments in Roger Federer's career that his fans loved the most

A career spanning two and a half decades gave fans many goosebumps moments. We look at some of the moments in the tennis legend's career that his fans would cherish.

Winning Junior Wimbledon title

It was only fitting that Roger Federer won his first title in a place where he would go on to dominate at the peak of his career. Just aged 17, Federer shot into the limelight when he won the Junior Wimbledon title in 1998. He beat Irakli Labadze 6-4, 6-4 in the final. Federer also won the doubles with Belgian Olivier Rochus.

Meeting his future wife at the Sydney Olympics

Just as Roger Federer was getting into the groove on the ATP circuit, Federer met his future wife, Mirka Vavrinec, at the Sydney Olympics. Mirka was the support Federer needed and she helped him overcome the disappointment of not winning an Olympic medal.

By managing his playing career to being his critic, Vavrinec's support helped Federer come a long way. A special mention of his wife in his retirement post sums up the perfect tribute to his partner.

Beating Pete Sampras at Wimbledon in 2001

Roger Federer exults after beating Pete Sampras. (Pic- Getty Images)

It was the start of bigger things to come. Federer, all of 19, got the better of the then World No. 1 Pete Sampras in the fourth round of SW19. Sampras was gunning to win his fifth consecutive Wimbledon title before he faltered at the hands of Federer.

The Swiss won 7-6 (7), 5-7, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-5 as Pete Sampras never won a match at Wimbledon again.

Death of Peter Carter

Just as things were hitting a high for Roger Federer, the death of his former coach and close friend Peter Carter in a car accident in August 2002 shattered the Swiss. He was heartbroken but used the tragic incident to gain motivation and transform into a world conqueror in tennis.

Winning his first Grand Slam title

Less than a year after Peter Carter's death, Roger Federer won the first of his 20 Grand Slam titles when he beat Mark Philippoussis in a pulsating Wimbledon final. It was the first time he had ever qualified for the final and Federer gave a stunning display of tennis - half-volleys from the baseline, groundstrokes laden with surgical precision, monstrous serves and good forehand shots down the line.

Winning Australian Open and storming to World No. 1

Roger Federer with his first Grand Slam trophy. (Pic - Getty Images)

Roger Federer beat Marat Safin to win his first Australian Open title and became World No. 1 for the first time in February 2004. It was the start of complete domination as he held the numero uno position until 2008.

The 2004 season also saw him win Wimbledon and the US Open too as he started to consolidate his spot as one of the best the sport has produced.

The Grand Slam slump in 2008

For four and a half years, Roger Federer was the undisputed king of tennis. No one seemed to dethrone him from the pinnacle of rankings. However, in a blip, which was a rarity at that point, Federer sunk to his worst-ever Grand Slam final defeat when he lost 6-1, 6-3, 6-0 to Rafael Nadal in the final of the French Open.

The defeat had a telling effect on his favorite SW19 too when he succumbed to Nadal after a grueling four hours and 48 minutes of play in a match that is regarded as one of the greatest of all time.

Winning French Open in 2009

Roger Federer extracted his revenge when he won the French Open for the first and only time in 2009. Rafael Nadal, who bossed over Roland Garros, was ousted in the fourth round by Robin Soldering, which made things a tad easy for Federer.

The win also helped him achieve a career Grand Slam. The win also helped him draw level with Pete Sampras' record of 13 Grand Slam titles.

Return to No. 1 in 2012

At the age of 30, Roger Federer won his 17th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon and returned to the No. 1 spot. He got the better of Great Britain's Andy Murray in straight sets to announce that he wasn't done yet. Just before the year started,

Federer had won just one Grand Slam trophy in two years - the 2010 Australian Open. His return to winning ways at Wimbledon gave him the perfect second-innings start. The year also saw him win an Olympic singles medal, a silver medal, losing to Andy Murray in the final.

Davis Cup win in 2014

The only glory that was missing in Roger Federer's career was the Davis Cup trophy and the Swiss legend made sure he left no stone unturned as Switzerland beat France in a thrilling tie. Partnering Stan Wawrinka, the pair won the doubles tie and Federer beat Richard Gasquet in singles to seal the deal in favor of Switzerland.

Ending Grand Slam drought in 2017

After his body gave way for the first time in 2016, resulting in knee surgery, Roger Federer endured a slump in his form. After the 2012 Wimbledon triumph, a Grand Slam title eluded him and injuries did not make it easy. Three Grand Slam finals (Wimbledon 2014, 2015 and US Open 2015) in a five-year period saw Roger Federer unable to convert at crucial moments and return to the pinnacle of the sport.

He also went down in the rankings as he dropped to No. 17 in the world following a six-month break to recoup from his knee injury. However, in a dramatic turn of events, Federer won the 2017 Australian Open, his 18th Slam, and followed it up with a Wimbledon triumph in July after skipping the claycourt season.

20 Grand Slam titles and oldest World No.1 in 2018

The 2018 season saw Roger Federer become the first man to win 20 Major titles when he managed to get past a stiff challenge from Marin Cilic to win the Australian Open final in five sets. It was also the first time since the 2008 US Open that Federer successfully defended a Grand Slam title.

Federer became World No. 1 in February, aged 36 and 195 days, making him the oldest ATP World No. 1.

As he walks into the sunset at the upcoming Laver Cup, scheduled between September 23 and 25, Roger Federer's career achievements go a long way, not just in numbers but also in the charisma he has earned on and off the courts.

