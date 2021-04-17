Monte Carlo Masters 2021: Andrey Rublev vs Casper Ruud preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (6) Andrey Rublev vs Casper Ruud

Date: 17 April 2021

Tournament: Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2021

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Monte Carlo, Monaco

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €2,082,960

Match timing: Approx. 3.30 pm local time, 7 pm IST

Andrey Rublev vs Casper Ruud preview

Andrey Rublev has been one of the star performers on the ATP tour over the last one year. After winning five titles in 2020, he had an outstanding start to the 2021 season too, winning the ATP Cup (with Russia) and the Rotterdam Open.

Rublev has continued to show the same resolve at the Monte Carlo Masters this week. The 23-year-old routinely defeated Salvatore Caruso in straight sets to start his campaign, before outlasting Roberto Bautista Agut in a tough third-round match.

Rublev then produced one of the most significant performances of his career to beat Rafael Nadal, becoming only the fifth player ever to do so in Monte Carlo. The Russian outplayed Nadal on Friday, prevailing 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 despite dropping a set and break lead in the second set.

Rublev now faces Casper Ruud in the semifinal, in what promises to be another grueling battle.

Casper Ruud

Ruud got his 2021 campaign off to a solid start, but injuries derailed his progress soon after. The Norwegian was forced to retire from his Australian Open fourth-round match due to an abdominal injury, and a wrist injury then made him withdraw from the quarterfinals in Acapulco.

However, Ruud seems back to his best in Monte Carlo. The 22-year-old defeated promising teenager Holger Rune and World No. 8 Diego Schwartzman in straight sets, before outlasting Pablo Carreno Busta in a three-set thriller.

Ruud then beat defending champion Fabio Fognini in routine fashion on Friday, to set up the match against Rublev.

Andrey Rublev vs Casper Ruud head-to-head

The semifinal encounter in Monte Carlo is the fourth match between the two players; Andrey Rubelv currently leads the head-to-head 3-0 over Casper Ruud.

Ruud retired after losing the first two sets of his match against Rublev at the Australian Open this year. The 22-year-old also lost to Rublev in two consecutive years at Hamburg - the semfinals in 2020, and the second round in 2019.

Andrey Rublev vs Casper Ruud prediction

Given his superior form and ranking, Andrey Rublev comes into the semifinal against Casper Ruud as the overwhelming favorite on paper.

The Russian's shot-making ability has been on full display in Monaco so far; he has used his hard-hitting game effectively, putting constant pressure on his opponents. Rublev's powerful forehand has emerged as a distinct weapon, one that he uses to dominate both the short and the long exchanges.

Andrey Rublev

That said, Ruud will not be a pushover. The Norwegian is a true claycourt specialist, boasting a career win-loss record of 41-26 on the surface. His aggressive baseline game, anchored by a huge topspin forehand, has achieved a lot of solid results over the last couple of years.

Ruud and Rublev have both shown plenty of grit and determination on their way to the semifinal, and their playing styles have suited the surface well this week. The match also has the potential to throw up plenty of engaging forehand-to-forehand rallies.

That said, Rublev has a little more flat power than Ruud, and that may prove to be the difference-maker. If the Russian stays focused and keeps his error count low, he should be able to get past his opponent and reach his first Masters 1000 final.

Prediction: Andrey Rublev to win in three sets.