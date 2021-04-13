Monte Carlo Masters 2021: Diego Schwartzman vs Casper Ruud preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (7) Diego Schwartzman vs Casper Ruud

Date: 14 April 2021

Tournament: Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Monte Carlo, Monaco

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €2,082,960

Match timing: Approx. 1 pm local time, 4.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Diego Schwartzman vs Casper Ruud preview

Diego Schwartzman has had a rather up and down 2021 so far. The Argentine started off slow in Melbourne, winning just one of his six matches at the ATP Cup and Australian Open combined. But he bounced back well on clay, winning the ATP 250 event in his hometown of Buenos Aires.

Since then, Schwartzman has bowed out early at the hardcourt events in Acapulco and Miami. The 28-year-old would now be looking to get his European clay swing off to a winning start, but he faces a stern test at the very first hurdle in the form of Casper Ruud.

Casper Ruud

Much like his opponent, Ruud has had the best results of his career on clay. But the Norwegian looked good in Melbourne before injury struck, making him retire from his fourth-round match at the Australian Open.

Injury issues continued to derail Ruud's season after that, as he was forced to withdraw from Acapulco too. He then bowed out at the quarterfinal stage in Marbella, losing to Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets.

Ruud has, however, got his Monte Carlo campaign off to an excellent start. He defeated promising teenager Holger Rune on Tuesday, looking like his 2020 self for the most part.

Diego Schwartzman vs Casper Ruud head-to-head

The second-round encounter in Monte Carlo is the fifth match between the two players, and Diego Schwartzman currently leads the head-to-head 4-0 over Casper Ruud.

Their last encounter was at the Western & Southern Open last year, but two of Schwartzman's wins over Ruud have come on clay. He beat the Norwegian in three sets at Hamburg 2018, and via retirement at Rio 2018.

The Argentine also defeated Ruud at the 2018 Australian Open.

Diego Schwartzman vs Casper Ruud prediction

Diego Schwartzman comes into the match as the favorite on paper, given the head-to-head record and his superior ranking. However, Casper Ruud is a far trickier opponent than the Argentine would have liked at the start of his campaign in Monaco.

Schwartzman's game is undoubtedly suited to red clay. The 28-year-old likes to take high-bouncing shots on the rise, and he uses his movement and return to put constant pressure on his opponents.

Diego Schwartzman

Ruud, on his part, has a huge topspin forehand, which is particularly effective on clay. He will look to be the aggressor in this match, and take the initiative from the baseline with his booming groundstrokes.

The first serve will likely be key for both players, given that they have not put up the best numbers in that area recently. Schwartzman's superior experience in the big events, however, may give him an edge in what looks set to be a tight encounter.

Prediction: Diego Schwartzman to win in three sets.