Monte Carlo Masters 2021: Fabio Fognini vs Casper Ruud preview, head-to-head & prediction

Fixture: (15) Fabio Fognini vs Casper Ruud

Date: 16 April 2021

Tournament: Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Monte Carlo, Monaco

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €2,082,960

Match timing: Not before 2 pm local time, 5.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Fabio Fognini vs Casper Ruud preview

Defending champion Fabio Fognini will lock horns with Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Monte Carlo Masters on Friday.

Fognini, seeded 15th here, ousted Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 7-6 (1) in the third round on Thursday. Ruud, meanwhile, produced a stunning comeback to knock out Pablo Carreno Busta in three sets.

Casper Ruud

Ruud began strongly in his third-round match, taking the opening set in a tiebreak. But Carreno Busta came back spectacularly to take the second set, before setting up a 5-2 lead in the decider.

Nerves then got the better of the Spaniard as he served for the match. He squandered two match points and eventually got broken back, allowing Ruud to get back into the contest.

The Norwegian broke Carreno Busta's serve once again at 5-5, before proceeding to clinch the match 7-6 (4), 5-7, 7-5.

For Fabio Fognini, on the other hand, the match against Filip Krajinovic was the third consecutive straight-sets win. The Italian had previously accounted for Miomir Kecmanovic and Jordan Thompson in similar fashion.

Fabio Fognini vs Casper Ruud head-to-head

Casper Ruud leads Fabio Fognini 2-0 in the head-to-head. Ruud, in fact, is yet to drop a set against the Italian.

The two players met on clay last year - at the Hamburg Open - where Ruud won convincingly.

Fabio Fognini vs Casper Ruud prediction

Casper Ruud hasn't had the best of seasons so far, mainly due to injuries. But the Norwegian seems to have turned things around in Monte Carlo, producing three sensational performances in a row.

After defeating talented youngster Holger Rune in the first round, Ruud brushed aside Diego Schwartzman in straight sets. Schwartzman is widely considered to be one of the finest claycourters on tour right now, which is why Ruud's routine win over the Argentine grabbed so many eyeballs.

Ruud is no stranger to the latter stages of a Masters event either. He had also made the semifinals of the Italian Open in 2020.

Fabio Fognini, meanwhile, is on a nine-match winning streak at Monte Carlo. But he is likely to be tested to the hilt by Ruud, who is not only playing some of his best tennis but is also a very difficult player to outlast on clay.

We can expect Ruud and Fognini to play some aggressive tennis on Friday, as they both like to go for their shots. The advantage, therefore, would likely be with the player who remains consistent throughout and chooses the right moment to pull the trigger.

Fognini is a spectacular shot-maker, but he has a tendency to blow hot and cold. And that makes the relatively more stable Ruud a slight favorite in this encounter.

Prediction: Casper Ruud to win in three sets.