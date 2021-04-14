Monte Carlo Masters 2021: Novak Djokovic vs Dan Evans preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Dan Evans

Date: 15 April 2021

Tournament: Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2021

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Monte Carlo, Monaco

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Claycourt

Prize money: €2,082,960

Match timing: Approx. 1 pm local time, 4.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Novak Djokovic vs Dan Evans preview

Novak Djokovic marked his return to the tour with a convincing win over Jannik Sinner in the Monte Carlo second round on Wednesday. Djokovic, who had taken an injury break after his triumph at the 2021 Australian Open, looked solid against the young and in-form Sinner.

Although he was broken a couple of times in the match, Djokovic won in straight sets with a 6-4, 6-2 scoreline. That takes his 2021 win-loss ratio to 10-0 - the sixth time in his career he has started a season in such strong fashion.

The Serb has won the Monte Carlo Masters twice in his career, one of which ended Rafa Nadal's eight-tournament winning streak. Though he looked slightly rusty early in the match against Sinner, Djokovic was dependable as ever in the crunch moments and got better as the match progressed.

#1 Novak Djokovic too solid for Miami runner up Jannik Sinner, beating the 19yo Italian 6-4, 6-2 to reach the last 16 in Monte Carlo.



Tough, slow conditions, but Nole looked good, specially for a first match since the AusOpen final.



[getty] pic.twitter.com/LHv1srpGFb — José Morgado (@josemorgado) April 14, 2021

Dan Evans on his part started the year in great form, lifting the trophy at the Melbourne 2 event just prior to the Australian Open. But he has had a rough time on the court of late; since that title, Evans has gone past the first round just once in five attempts.

That said, the Brit seems to have found his own in Monte Carlo; he has registered a couple of impressive wins over tricky, higher-ranked opponents.

Evans first faced off against Serbia's Dusan Lajovic, coming through in a tense three-setter. He was more assertive in the second round against Hubert Hurkacz, winning 6-4, 6-1.

The Brit will back himself to put up a serious fight against Djokovic on Thursday.

Novak Djokovic vs Dan Evans head-to-head

Novak Djokovic and Dan Evans have not faced off on tour before. They go into this game with their head-to-head tied at 0-0.

Novak Djokovic vs Dan Evans prediction

Can Dan Evans surprise Novak Djokovic at Monte Carlo?

Despite returning to the tour after a two-month hiatus, Novak Djokovic is already looking like the player to beat. The Serb produced some excellent groundstrokes against Jannik Sinner, and his game peaked as always in the big moments.

That said, Djokovic's serve wasn't at its best - he won just 59% of his first-serve points and failed to register a single ace. That might give Dan Evans a window to exploit.

The Brit is a solid defender, and if he manages to produce some strong returns, he could pose a few questions to Djokovic. While his groundstrokes aren't as powerful as the Serb's, Evans' accuracy and tactical mastery might help him stay competitive for a bit.

Prediction: Novak Djokovic to win in three sets.