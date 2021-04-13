Monte Carlo Masters 2021: Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner

Date: 14 April 2021

Tournament: Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Monte Carlo, Monaco

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Claycourt

Prize money: €2,082,960

Match timing: Approx. 1 pm local time, 4.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | UK - Europsport

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner preview

The second round at the 2021 Monte Carlo Masters will see top seed Novak Djokovic take on talented youngster Jannik Sinner in a highly-anticipated clash on Wednesday.

Djokovic hasn't played a single competitive match since his Australian Open triumph in February. But the Serb will have very little time to find his stride on the red dirt against an increasingly confident-looking Sinner.

Jannik Sinner

Sinner, unlike Djokovic, has played a lot of tennis in 2021. He has also scored quite a few big wins, over the likes of Karen Khachanov and Roberto Bautista Agut. Add to that a title run in Adelaide, and the youngster begins to come across as a formidable opponent.

Sinner has already played a match here in Monte Carlo, take out claycourt specialist Albert Ramos Vinolas with relative ease on Tuesday. He will be feeling confident about his prospects, and could well ask a few questions of Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head

Novak Djokovic hasn't played a competitive match since his Australian Open triumph.

This second round match is set to be the first career meeting between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner prediction

Novak Djokovic would have been hoping for an easy return following his hiatus, but he has found himself in a highly competitive section of the draw. And while long breaks haven't always been an obstacle for the World No. 1, he is likely to have his work cut out against Jannik Sinner.

Djokovic will enter this contest expecting a lot of big hits from his younger opponent, and would have to rely heavily on his defensive strengths. The Serb's return numbers will be especially crucial, given the sort of authority that Sinner has displayed behind his first serve all year.

Sinner, on his part, will have to take his chances and play with an aggressive approach thoughout. If the 19-year-old brings out his best tennis, he definitely has the firepower to remain competitive and push Djokovic for a set or two.

That said, Djokovic is likely to get better as the match progresses, and should have enough to come out on top in the end.

Prediction: Novak Djokovic to win in three sets.