Monte Carlo Masters 2021: Pablo Carreno Busta vs Casper Ruud preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Pablo Carreno Busta vs Casper Ruud

Date: 15 April 2021

Tournament: Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2021

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Monte Carlo, Monaco

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €2,082,960

Match timing: Approx. 3.30 pm local time, 7 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | UK - Europsport

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Casper Ruud preview

Pablo Carreno Busta scored a commanding win in the second round of the 2021 Monte Carlo Masters, taking out an in-form Karen Khachanov in straight sets to book his spot in the last 16.

Next up for the Spaniard is Norway's Casper Ruud, who caused a bit of an upset by notching up a victory over 7th seed Diego Schwartzman in his last match.

Casper Ruud

The 21-year-old Ruud has already made a name for himself as a clay court specialist. His win over Schwartzman was the latest in a series of strong showings on the red dirt.

The Norwegian has previously ammassed upset wins over the likes of Marin Cilic, Matteo Berretini and Karen Khachanov. Ruud possesses a strong baseline-oriented game that is tailor made for the conditions. His powerful groundstrokes and sublime movement were on full display in the last match and if he maintains that level, he could give Carreno Busta a lot to think about.

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Casper Ruud head-to-head

Carreno Busta has already won a title on clay this season.

Pablo Carreno Busta and Casper Ruud have split their last two meetings so their current head-to-head stands at a 1-1 deadlock. Both matches have been played on clay, with the Spaniard winning in 2017 and his opponent levelling in 2019.

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Casper Ruud prediction

Pablo Carreno Busta has a perfrect record on clay this year. The Spaniard has already won a title on the red dirt at the recently-concluded Andalucia Open and is now on a six-match winning streak. Needless to say, he will enter this contest as the favourite.

Nonetheless, he will be expecting a tough fight from an increasingly confident-looking Casper Ruud. Irrespective of his form in the lead-up, the Norwegian has always come into his own during the clay court season and if his first two matches are anything to go by, this year isn't going to be much diffferent.

Ruud will still have to playwith a certain level of aggression if he wishes to push his opponent onto the backfoot. A passive approach is unlikely to win him too many points against Carreno Busta, who, if given the time to settle, should be able to eke out a win here.

Prediction: Pablo Carreno Busta to win in three sets