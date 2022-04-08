Monte-Carlo Masters 2022: 3 favorites to win the title

The Monte-Carlo Masters, one of the most prestigious tournaments of the claycourt season, gets underway later this week.

This year's event will feature a rather depleted field with players like Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem and Matteo Berrettini missing out due to injuries. But the return of Novak Djokovic will add some much-needed star power to the event.

On that note, here's a take a look at three players who could win the title in Monte-Carlo:

#1 Novak Djokovic

Djokovic will make his competitive return after almost two months

Novak Djokovic has played just one tournament this year. The Serb was forced to skip the Australian Open as well as Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami due to vaccine mandates.

The 34-year-old will make his return in Monte-Carlo, the city he has called home for the last few years.

Djokovic might be a bit rusty as he last played a competitive tennis match in February. The Serb lost to Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals in Dubai.

Despite that, the Serb has to be considered one of the favorites for the title. The 20-time Slam champion has won the event twice in 14 attempts.

#2 Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz has grown in leaps and bounds over the last few months

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz is in red-hot form at the moment. After a run to the semifinals in Indian Wells, where he lost to Rafael Nadal, the teenager won the biggest title of his career in Miami.

The Spaniard's favorite surface is clay, so he should have no trouble transitioning to the red dirt in Monte-Carlo. Alcaraz has a game style that can trouble any opponent in the world. He's aggressive from the baseline, has exceptional foot speed and movement and does not shy away from coming to the net.

If the Spaniard can carry his form from Miami to Monte-Carlo, there is no reason why he won't be able to win his second Masters 1000 event.

#3 Stefanos Tsitsipas

Tsitsipas will be gunning for glory in Monte-Carlo again

Stefanos Tsitsipas is the defending champion at the Monte-Carlo Masters, but he has struggled for form this season. The Greek's 17-7 win-loss record is subpar by his standards and he will definitely want to improve that during the clay swing.

Clay is Tsitsipas' preferred surface. His forehand is among the best in the world on clay and his backhand can hold up on the slow surface. But his recent form suggests he could have a hard time successfully defending his title.

Edited by Arvind Sriram