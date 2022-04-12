Monte-Carlo Masters 2022: Men's singles predictions, including Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina | Day 3

Novak Djokovic will taste his first bit of Masters 1000 action this season on Day 3 of the Monte-Carlo Masters on Tuesday. Other players who will be in action include reigning champion Stefanos Tsitsipas and Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz.

All the matches will take place across five courts starting at 11 a.m. local time (14:30 p.m. IST, 9 a.m. GMT).

Let's take a look at some of the key men's singles matches on Day 3 of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

#1 Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will kick off his claycourt season against the talented Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. The Spaniard beat Marcos Giron 7-5, 6-3 in the first round.

The Serb has not played a lot of tennis this year and has admitted that he may not be at his best at the start of the tournament. However, given Davidovich Fokina's poor form this season, the 34-year-old will be heavily favored to win.

Head-to-head: Djokovic leads 2-0

Predicted winner: Novak Djokovic

#2. Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Fabio Fognini

Reigning champion Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on 2019 champion Fabio Fognini for a place in the last 16 of the competition. The Greek did not have a particularly good time in Indian Wells and Miami, and will be determined for a better showing in Monte-Carlo.

Fognini has won five out of seven matches on clay this season, but beating someone of Tsitsipas' quality might prove difficult for the veteran Italian.

Head-to-head: Tsitsipas leads 3-0.

Predicted winner: Stefanos Tsitsipas

#3. Taylor Fritz vs Lucas Catarina

Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz faces local boy Lucas Catarina. The 24-year-old has played brilliant tennis of late, with 16 wins from 22 matches this season.

Catarina, on the other hand, is ranked No. 430 in the world and will be playing his first ATP tour match of the year against Fritz. The American should have no trouble beating the 25-year-old and reaching the second round in Monaco.

Head-to-head: First match

Predicted winner: Taylor Fritz

#4. Lorenzo Sonego vs Ilya Ivashka

16th seed Lorenzo Sonego will square off against Ilya Ivashka in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. Neither player has been particularly impressive this season, with the Italian winning eight out of 17 matches while Ivashka has won just three from seven.

Sonego, however, has enjoyed a few good results on clay, including reaching the semifinals of the Madrid Open last year. The Italian should have too much for the 44th ranked Ivashka.

Head-to-head: First match

Predicted winner: Lorenzo Sonego

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala