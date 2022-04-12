Monte-Carlo Masters 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 5

Day 5 of the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters is set to kick off with an exciting showdown between teen phenom Carlos Alcaraz and Sebastian Korda. The Spaniard won the previous Masters tournament in Miami and will look to keep the win-streak going.

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev will square off against Argentine Federico Delbonis. Taylor Fritz, the reigning Indian Wells champion, survived a huge scare in the first round to overcome Lucas Catarina in three sets. The American will take on 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic, who faced little resistance from Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the first round.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



digs DEEP to overcome world No.430 Lucas Catarina 6-7(6) 7-6(5) 6-4 in his Monte-Carlo opener!



Stefanos Tsitsipas is also competing in doubles alongside brother Petros. The siblings will face off against the Croatian duo of Mate Pavic and Nikola Metkic. Top-10 players like Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Andrey Rublev and Cameron Norrie are scheduled to compete on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the action-packed schedule for Day 5 of the tournament:

Schedule for Day 5 at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Court Rainer III

Starting at 11 am local time: Carlos Alcaraz vs Sebastian Korda

followed by: Casper Ruud vs Holger Rune

followed by: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Lorenzo Musetti

followed by: Alexander Zverev vs Federico Delbonis

Court des Princes

Starting at 11 am local time: Cameron Norrie vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas

followed by: Taylor Fritz vs Marin Cilic

followed by: Jannik Sinner vs Emil Ruusuvuori

followed by: Andrey Rublev vs Alex de Minaur

Court 2

Starting at 11 am local time: Lorenzo Sonego vs Laslo Djere

not before 1 pm local time: Dan Evans vs David Goffin

followed by: Diego Schwartzman vs Marton Fucsovics

followed by: Mate Pavic/Nikola Metkic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas/Petros Tsitsipas

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Where to watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2022

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada and India can watch the proceedings live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all matches on TSN.

India: Fans can watch all matches on Voot.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Monte-Carlo Masters 2022 - Match timings

The first match on all the courts will commence at 11 am local time, except for Court 11, where the only scheduled match will begin at 2 pm local time.

The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 5 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start time USA April 13, 2022 5:00 am ET Canada April 13, 2022 5:00 am ET UK April 13, 2022 10:00 am BST India April 13, 2022 2:30 pm IST

Edited by Keshav Gopalan