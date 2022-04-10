Monte-Carlo Masters 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The European clay season is upon us as the much-awaited Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters kicks off on April 10. The tournament, the first of three clay ATP Masters 1000 events of the year, will subject players to a stern test as they look to transition to terre battue from hardcourt.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic leads the field at the only non-mandatory Masters 1000 tournament of the season that will conclude on April 17. It will be just the second event the Serb has been able to participate in this year after Dubai, where his campaign ended in the quarterfinals.

The two-time winner will face tough competition from the likes of defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas and recently-crowned Miami Open champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Other title contenders include Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud and Jannik Sinner. Andrey Rublev, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Cameron Norrie have won titles on hardcourt this year and will be aiming to replicate their success on the red dirt.

Despite the star power in the draw, this year's Monte-Carlo Masters will have some of the biggest names missing in action. 11-time winner Rafael Nadal is nursing a rib stress fracture that he sustained during the Indian Wells Masters.

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev is out for a couple of months to tend to a small hernia that has been bothering him lately. World No. 6 Matteo Berrettini has undergone surgery on his right hand, forcing him to pull out of the big trio of clay Masters events at Monte-Carlo, Madrid and Rome.

Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem will miss the tournament after testing positive for COVID-19.

Although the Monte-Carlo Masters will not be graced by a few top names this time around, there will still be plenty of mouthwatering matches over the course of the week to keep fans engrossed. On that note, let's take a look at the channel and streaming details for the Monte-Carlo Masters:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland

beIN SPORTS - Australia

beIN SPORTS - Middle East

beIN SPORTS - Singapore

Canal+ - France

CCTV - China

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia, Scandinavia (excluding Denmark)

Sky Deutschland - Germany

Sky Italia - Italy

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece

Polsat - Poland

Tennis Channel - USA

TSN - Canada

Voot - India

Latin America - ESPN

Live streaming will be available on the ATP tour, WTA tour and Tennis Channel Plus apps.

