Monte-Carlo Masters 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 8

Day 8 of the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters will see players vying for a spot in the championship round.

The day will begin with the doubles semifinals. The top-seeded duo of Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury will square off against the Indo-Brit pairing of Rohan Bopanna and Jamie Murray.

Grigor Dimitrov and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will take the court after that for their last-four clash. Davidovich Fokina wasn't the Spaniard everyone expected to make the semifinals when the draw was made. But with compatriot Carlos Alcaraz making an early exit, the 22-year-old upset players like Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz to reach this stage.

While Dimitrov has already won multiple titles throughout his career, Davidovich Fokina is aiming to reach his maiden ATP final.

The second singles semifinal hasn't been decided at the time of writing. Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner are currently battling it out on the court. Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas is up against Diego Schwartzman in the last quarterfinal of the day and the duo are still waiting for their match to begin.

The final match of Day 8 will be the other doubles semifinal. The sixth-seeded duo of Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah have already booked their spot in the final four. They await either the pairing of Alexander Zverev and Marcelo Melo, or Jean-Julien Rojer and Marcelo Arevalo as their prospective opponents.

With a bunch of exciting matches waiting to unfold, here's a look at the schedule for Saturday:

Schedule for Day 8 at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Court Rainer III

Starting at 11:30 am local time: (1) Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury vs Rohan Bopanna / Jamie Murray

Not before 1:30 pm local time: Grigor Dimitrov vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

followed by: (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas or (12) Diego Schwartzman vs (2) Alexander Zverev or (9) Jannik Sinner

followed by: (6) Juan Sebastian Cabal / Robert Farah vs (WC) Marcelo Melo / Alexander Zverev or (8) Marcelo Arevalo / Jean-Julien Rojer

The official schedule can be accessed here.

Where to watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2022

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada and India can watch the proceedings live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all matches on TSN.

India: Fans can watch all matches on Voot.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Monte-Carlo Masters 2022 - Match timings

The first match on Day 8 will begin at 11:30 am local time on Court Rainier III.

The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 8 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start time USA April 16, 2022 5:30 am ET Canada April 16, 2022 5:30 am ET UK April 16, 2022 10:30 am BST India April 16, 2022 3:00 pm IST

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee