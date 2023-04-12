Monte-Carlo Masters 2023: Casper Ruud vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Casper Ruud vs (Q) Jan-Lennard Struff.

Date: April 13, 2023.

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2023.

Round: Third round (Round of 16).

Venue: Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €5,779,335.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Casper Ruud vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview

Casper Ruud at the 2023 BNP Paribas Open.

Fourth seed Casper Ruud will take on qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff in the third round of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters on Thursday.

Following a first-round bye, Ruud faced World No. 31 Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round. The Norwegian was 4-2 up in the opening set, but his opponent managed to get back on serve to make it 5-4.

Ruud then bagged the next three consecutive games to clinch the set. He broke his van de Zandschulp's serve to start the second set, but dropped the next four games to trail 4-1. The World No. 4 got himself out of trouble and managed to level the score.

Ruud then saved a set point at 5-4 for a service hold and broke his opponent's serve in the following game to go 6-5 up. He failed to close out the match in the next game, but came out on top in the ensuing tie-break to win the contest 7-5, 7-6 (1).

Struff came through the qualifying rounds and defeated Albert Ramos Vinolas in the first round. He was up against 14th seed Alex de Minaur in the second round. The German secured an early break of serve to go 3-1 up and then broke his opponent's serve once again to bag the set.

De Minaur broke Struff's serve to start the second set, but the latter reeled off the next four games to lead 4-1. The 32-year old didn't squander his lead and broke the young Australian's serve for the final time to win the match 6-3, 6-2.

Casper Ruud vs Jan-Lennard Struff head-to-head

Struff leads Ruud 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2019 US Open in straight sets.

Casper Ruud vs Jan-Lennard Struff odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Casper Ruud -350 +1.5 (-900) Over 21.5 (-130) Jan-Lennard Struff +240 -1.5 (+450) Under 21.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Casper Ruud vs Jan-Lennard Struff prediction

Jan-Lennard Struff at the 2022 Davis Cup.

Struff played a solid match to score his first win over a top 20 player this year by ousting de Minaur in the previous round. He won a massive 86% of his first serve points, while striking 15 winners compared to just five unforced errors.

Ruud was challenged consistently by van de Zandschulp in the previous round, but held his nerve to emerge victorious. He smacked the same number of winners as Struff, but committed slightly more unforced errors as well. The World No. 4 was decent on serve, winning 68% of his first serve points.

The German at his best is a better server compared to Ruud. If they continue on the same trajectory from the previous round, then Struff has a clear edge. He also has a winning record against the Norwegian, but this will be their first meeting in almost four years.

After a rough start to the season, Ruud claimed the title at the Estoril Open last week. He rose to the occasion in the last round and faces a tough opponent in the form of Struff.

The German is a solid baseliner coupled with some strong volleying skills as well. Ruud has his task cut out for him, but should be able to handle everything Struff throws at him.

Pick: Casper Ruud to win in straight sets.

