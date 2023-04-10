Monte-Carlo Masters 2023, Day 3: Men's singles predictions ft. Grigor Dimitrov vs Ben Shelton 

Day 3 of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 will take place on Tuesday, April 11. It will feature the remainder of the first-round fixtures along with some second-round matches.

The likes of Novak Djokovic and reigning champion Stefanos Tsitsipas will be in action as they look to seal their spots in the third round of the Masters 1000 tournament.

The likes of Hubert Hurkacz, Grigor Dimitrov, Ben Shelton, and Lorenzo Sonego will also be in action on Tuesday. On that note, let's take a look at the predictions for some of the upcoming men's singles matches at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2023.

#1. Grigor Dimitrov vs. Ben Shelton

Grigor Dimitrov and Ben Shelton will lock horns in one of the most highly-anticipated matches of Day 3 of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2023. This will be the very first meeting between the two.

Dimitrov has won eight out of 14 matches so far this season, while Shelton has won six out of 12. The latter, however, produced some brilliant performances at the Australian Open, where he reached the quarterfinals, losing to Tommy Paul.

Shelton is a talent who has the game to excel on clay. Dimitrov's experience, however, could see him get the win and reach the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2023.

#2. Hubert Hurkacz vs Jack Draper

10th seed Hubert Hurkacz will take on Jack Draper in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters in what will be the second meeting between them. Hurkacz won their previous meeting 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 6-1 at last year's European Open in Antwerp.

The Pole has won 14 out of 22 matches so far this season, winning the Open 13 Provence in Marseille. Draper, meanwhile, has won seven out of 11 matches but has produced some decent performances, reaching the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters.

Hurkacz will enter the match as the favorite to win and his improved clay-court prowess should see him move on to the third round.

Predicted Winner: Hubert Hurkacz.

#3. Dan Evans vs Ilya Ivashka

Dan Evans will face Ilya Ivashka in the first round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. It will be the very first meeting between the two.

Both players have endured a difficult start to the 2023 season, with Evans winning five out of 10 matches while Ivashka won three out of nine. The Brit will enter the match as the favorite to win given his higher ranking. Ivashka could also be feeling the effects of his final qualifier against Taro Daniel.

The Belarusian has a relatively better clay-court record (13-17) compared to that of Evans (14-25). However, the latter might just about eke out a win and reach the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2023.

#4. Ugo Humbert vs Lorenzo Sonego

Ugo Humbert will face Lorenzo Sonego in the first round of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2023. This will be the second meeting between the two, with Humbert winning their last encounter 6-3, 6-4 at the 2021 National Bank Open in Montreal.

Sonego had a decent run at the Miami Masters where he reached the last 16 with wins over Dominic Thiem, Dan Evans, and Frances Tiafoe. Humbert, on the other hand, could not do better than third-round appearances at the Australian Open and BNP Paribas Open so far this season.

Sonego will enter the match as the favorite to form and should be able to beat the Frenchman without much trouble in their Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 clash.

Predicted Winner: Lorenzo Sonego.

#5. Jiri Lehecka vs Emil Ruusuvuori

Jiri Lehecka will take on Emil Ruusuvuori in the first round of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2023. It will be the fourth meeting between the two, with the latter leading 2-1 in the head-to-head.

Both players have produced some pretty good performances in recent months. Lehecka reached the Australian Open quarterfinals while Ruusuvuori made it to the Round of 16 at the Miami Open.

Based on recent form, the Finnish ace will enter the match as the favorite to win and he should be able to get the better of the Czech. That said, it won't be a surprise if Lehecka comes out on top.

Predicted Winner: Emil Ruusuvuori.

