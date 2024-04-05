Monte-Carlo Masters 2024: Men's singles draw analysis, preview, and prediction ft. potential Novak Djokovic-Carlos Alcaraz SF

The ATP Tour shifts focus onto red dirt as the Monte-Carlo Masters marks the begining of the European claycourt swing from April 7.

Top seed Novak Djokovic and defending champion Andrey Rublev lead the field of top names, which includes all of the top-10 players.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner feature among the title hopefuls, while two-time former champ Stefanos Tsitispas and a returning Matteo Berrettini eye stringing together a few good wins.

With main draw action set to begin Monday, here’s a look at the prospects of the top names in the fray at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2024:

1st quarter: Novak Djokovic, Monte-Carlo Masters defending champ Andrey Rublev lead the pack

Andrey Rublev is the defending Monte-Carlo Masters champion.

Top seeds: [1] Novak Djokovic, [6] Andrey Rublev, [11] Alex De Minaur, [13] Taylor Fritz

Dark horse: Alex de Minaur

Novak Djokovic will open his campaign against either Roman Safiullin or a qualifier, but his real test will come in the third round. The Serb could either run into 13th seed Taylor Fritz or Lorenzo Musetti, the man who upset him at the exact same stage of the tournament 12 months ago.

Djokovic‘s lack of titles in 2024 has put extra pressure on him and his form has not been great of late. Luckily for him, Musetti has also not had the best of seasons. Either way, fans can expect another tense battle if these two were to square off.

For defending champion Andrey Rublev, the road looks relatively simple, with only a third-round encounter with Alex De Minaur to worry about.

Prediction: Djokovic def. Rublev

2nd quarter: Carlos Alcaraz faces a slew of big-hitters

Carlos Alcaraz anchors the second quarter.

Top seeds: [3] Carlos Alcaraz, [8] Casper Ruud, [10] Hubert Hurkacz, [14] Ugo Humbert

Dark horse: Jiri Lehecka

Carlos Alcaraz will be eyeing a good start to his European claycourt swing at the Monte-Carlo Masters. His first match will see him take on either Felix Auger Aliassime or a qualifier.

Provided that he comes through that early test, a tougher match-up awaits in the form of two-time 2024 title winner Ugo Humbert. The Frenchman has been in top form this season, but whether the flat-hitting Frenchman is able to transition the success onto his least-favored clay remains to be seen.

Another seed facing the threat of big-hitting players in the section is Casper Ruud, who will need to find his form early as the likes of Hubert Hurkacz and Jiri Lehecka loom in the third round.

Prediction: Alcaraz def. Hurkacz

3rd quarter: Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev look for strong starts to clay swing

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Six

Top seeds: [4] Daniil Medvedev, [5] Alexander Zverev, [12] Stefanos Tsitsipas, [15] Karen Khachanov

Dark horse: Nicholas Jarry

Alexander Zverev’s path to the fourth round could see him run into two-time former Monte-Carlo Masters champion Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Greek was the standout player at the tournament between 2021-22 before Taylor Fritz brought his winning run to an end in last year’s quarterfinals.

Things have gone downhill for Tsitsipas since. If he is not careful, he may not get a chance to test Zverev. That is especially true given the presence of Nicolas Jarry, who played some sublime tennis en route to the Miami Open quarterfinals last month, in the section.

Countrymen Daniil Medvedev and Karen Khachanov are likely to contest for the other fourth-round spot in the quarter, but the former may also face early resistance from showman Gael Monfils or seasoned Australian Jordan Thompson in his opening match.

Prediction: Medvedev def. Zverev

4th quarter: Jannik Sinner, Holger Rune on a collission course

Holger Rune reached the Monte-Carlo Masters final last year.

Top seeds: [2] Jannik Sinner, [7] Holger Rune, [9] Grigor Dimitrov, [16] Alexander Bublik

Dark horse: Matteo Berrettini

Last year’s finalist Holger Rune should come through his opener unscathed, but he will be staring down at a potential third round against Miami finalist Grigor Dimitrov.

Also making a comeback to the Tour will be Matteo Berrettini, who opens against Miomir Kecmanovic and could play Dimitrov next.

Jannik Sinner has been handed a tough draw, taking on either the big-hitting Sebastian Korda or the versatile Alejandro Davidovic Fokina in his first match on clay.

The road does not get any easier as the likes of Alexander Bublik and Borna Coric loom ahead. That said, if the Italian can play himself into form early, he should be a favorite to come through.

Prediction: Sinner def. Dimitrov

Prediction for SF

Novak Djokovic def. Daniil Medvedev

Carlos Alcaraz def. Jannik Sinner

Prediction for Final

Novak Djokovic def. Carlos Alcaraz

