Monte-Carlo Masters 2024: Novak Djokovic vs Roman Safiullin preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs Roman Safiullin

Date: April 10, 2024

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2024

Round: Second Round

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $5,950,575

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Novak Djokovic vs Roman Safiullin preview

Djokovic at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Two

Top seed Novak Djokovic will take on Roman Safiullin in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Djokovic has made a mediocre start to the season considering his high standards. The Serb has garnered eight wins from 11 matches so far, including a semifinal appearance in the Australian Open, where he lost to Jannik Sinner. He experienced a setback in Melbourne for the first time in six-years.

The 36-year-old will enter the Monte-Carlo Masters on the back of a third round exit in the BNP Paribas Open, where Italian talent Luca Nardi, ranked 123 in the world, stunned him in a three-set bout 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. Djokovic will be hoping to raise his level in Monte-Carlo.

BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 5

Roman Safiullin, meanwhile, has also made an ordinary start to the season by chalking up six wins form 13 matches, including a semifinal finish in the Brisbane International. He also reached the second round of the BNP Paribas Open, where he lost to Sebastian Korda in straight sets.

The Russian entered Monte-Carlo on the back of an early exit in the Miami Open. He started his campaign by breezing past Jaume Munar with a scoreline of 7-5, 6-1 and would will be hoping to give Djokovic a run for his money in the next round.

Novak Djokovic vs Roman Safiullin head-to-head

Djokovic leads the head-to-head against Safiullin 1-0. He defeated the Russian in the Tel Aviv Open 2022.

Novak Djokovic vs Roman Safiullin odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Novak Djokovic Roman Safiullin

Odds will be updated when available.

Novak Djokovic vs Roman Safiullin prediction

Djokovic : Rolex Paris Masters - Day Six

An engrossing battle is on the cards between Novak Djokovic and Roman Safiullin in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. Both players will be eager to make a strong start on clay and stay alive in the Masters 1000 event.

Djokovic is yet to win a title and rediscover his dependable form three months into the new calendar year. He will be working towards making the necessary adjustments to come out strong in the Monte-Carlo. His formidable all-around game and impeccable defensive skills will come in handy on the clay surface.

Safiullin, on the contrary, has lost eight out of his last 11 matches on tour. He won 75% of his first serve points in the previous match and will be hoping to execute the same against Djokovic. The Russian's commanding presence on the baseline and potent inside out forehand have helped him to set up his points in the previous match.

Ultimately, the player who begins well and finds a way to exploit their opponents' weaknesses will have the upper hand in this bout. Safiullin could present a formidable challenge to Djokovic in the second round, but the Serb should be able to bring his A-game to the fore and get past the Russian.

Pick: Djokovic to win in straight sets.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis