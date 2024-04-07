Fixture: Sebastian Korda vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Date: April 8, 2024

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2024

Round: First Round

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $5,950,575

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Sebastian Korda vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

Korda at the Dubai Tennis Championships

Sebastian Korda will take on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2024.

Korda has made a decent start to the season by garnering 10 wins from 18 matches, including reaching the semifinal at the Adelaide International and the quarterfinal at the Dubai Tennis Championships. He also reached the third round of the Australian Open where he lost to Andrey Rublev in three sets.

The American will enter the Monte-Carlo Masters on the back of a third round exit at the Miami Open. He defeated Roberto Bautista Agut in his opening match but lost to Hubert Hurkacz in the third round. The Pole defeated him with a scoreline of 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 6-3. Korda will be determined to make a significant impact on clay.

Davidovich Fokina at the Dubai Tennis Championships

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, on the contrary, has made a modest start to the season by amassing eight wins from 15 matches and quarterfinal appearances in Dubai and Marseille. He also reached the second round of the Australian Open where he lost to Portuguese talent Nuno Borges.

The Spaniard will enter the Monte-Carlo Masters on the back of a third round exit at the Miami Open. He defeated Shang Juncheng in his opening match but couldn't make his mark against Casper Ruud. The Norwegian defeated Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 6-4.

Sebastian Korda vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

Korda leads the head-to-head against Davidovich Fokina 1-0. He defeated the Spaniard at the Miami Open in 2022.

Sebastian Korda vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sebastian Korda Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Odds will be updated when available.

Sebastian Korda vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

Korda at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Day 12

A close contest is on the cards between Sebastian Korda and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. Both players will be eager to make amends on clay after a disappointing hardcourt swing in the USA.

After a good start to the season, Korda has struggled to find consistency on tour. He put up spirited performances against the likes of Daniil Medvedev and Hubert Hurkacz in the last few weeks but still couldn't manage to outlast the duo. The American is known for his efficient all-around game and high tactical acumen on the court.

Davidovich Fokina, on the contrary, has had a season filled with ups and downs so far. He will also be hoping to gain some momentum on the main tour and find his best form. The Spaniard is known for his aggressive all-round game, quick decision-making skills and awareness on the tennis court. Against a player like Korda, he will need to bring his A-game to the fore.

Ultimately, the player who begins on the front foot and adapts to the conditions well will have the upper hand in this bout. The Monte-Carlo crowd can expect a gripping battle between the duo.

Korda will be a slight favorite to come out on top due to his ranking superiority and head-to-head record against Davidovich Fokina, but considering their record on clay and recent results on tour, the Spaniard has a great chance of causing an upset.

Pick: Davidovich Fokina to win in straight sets.