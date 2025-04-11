Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Alexei Popyrin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Alexei Popyrin
Date: April 11, 2025
Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2025
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club
Category: ATP 1000
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €6,128,940
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Alexei Poyrin preview
One of the quarterfinals at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters will see two unseeded players, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Alexei Popyrin, fight it out for a place in the semifinal. Davidovich Fokina has had a great start to the 2025 season, as the Spaniard has reached two finals in Delray Beach and Acapulco. He lost against Miomir Kecmanovic at Delray Beach despite having match points and lost against Tomas Machac in straight sets in Acapulco.
Davidovich Fokina started his campaign in Monte Carlo with an impressive 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-1 win over eleventh seed Ben Shelton in the first round. He carried that momentum forward, winning 7-6 (2), 6-3 against Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the second round. He caused another big upset in the third round, winning 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-4 against fifth seed Jack Draper to reach his third quarterfinal in 2025.
Coming into Monte Carlo, Alexei Popyrin had been in woeful form in 2025, winning only two matches. The Australian had five opening-round exits to begin his season before he won a match each at the Dubai Tennis Championships and the BNP Paribas Open. However, he could not build on those wins and make a deep run at those events.
Popyrin started his Monte-Carlo campaign with a 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4 win over Ugo Humbert in the first round. He then won consecutive matches for the first time in the season, as he won 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 against fourteenth seed Frances Tiafoe in the second round. The Australian had another major upset in the third round when he won 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 against fourth seed and last year's runner-up Casper Ruud while saving two match points.
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Alexei Poyrin head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Alexei Poyrin odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Alexei Poyrin prediction
In his match against Jack Draper, Davidovich Fokina did not have a good serving performance, as he could only win 59 percent of his service points. However, the Spaniard had a decent showing on the return, breaking a big server like Draper six times in the match. However, he was also helped by the ten double faults made by the Brit.
In his previous match, Popyrin won 74 percent of the points behind his first serve, which was crucial for the Australian to win against a quality returner like Ruud. He played excellent tennis under pressure, as he saved 12 of the 14 break points that he faced in the match, including the match points.
For Davidovich Fokina to win the match, he needs to win more points on his first serve, and Popyrin needs to improve his break point conversion, as the Australian could only convert 3 of the 15 opportunities he got against Ruud in the previous match. Popyrin's confidence will be high after winning a match against a high-seeded player despite being match points down, and he will be the favorite to win the match.
Pick- Popyrin to win in three sets