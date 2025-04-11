Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Alexei Popyrin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Alexei Popyrin

Date: April 11, 2025

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €6,128,940

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Alexei Poyrin preview

In Picture: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Getty)

One of the quarterfinals at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters will see two unseeded players, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Alexei Popyrin, fight it out for a place in the semifinal. Davidovich Fokina has had a great start to the 2025 season, as the Spaniard has reached two finals in Delray Beach and Acapulco. He lost against Miomir Kecmanovic at Delray Beach despite having match points and lost against Tomas Machac in straight sets in Acapulco.

Ad

Trending

Davidovich Fokina started his campaign in Monte Carlo with an impressive 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-1 win over eleventh seed Ben Shelton in the first round. He carried that momentum forward, winning 7-6 (2), 6-3 against Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the second round. He caused another big upset in the third round, winning 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-4 against fifth seed Jack Draper to reach his third quarterfinal in 2025.

Coming into Monte Carlo, Alexei Popyrin had been in woeful form in 2025, winning only two matches. The Australian had five opening-round exits to begin his season before he won a match each at the Dubai Tennis Championships and the BNP Paribas Open. However, he could not build on those wins and make a deep run at those events.

Ad

Popyrin started his Monte-Carlo campaign with a 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4 win over Ugo Humbert in the first round. He then won consecutive matches for the first time in the season, as he won 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 against fourteenth seed Frances Tiafoe in the second round. The Australian had another major upset in the third round when he won 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 against fourth seed and last year's runner-up Casper Ruud while saving two match points.

Ad

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Alexei Poyrin head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Alexei Poyrin odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alejandro Davidovich Fokina -190 -1.5 (+120) Over 22.5 (-115) Alexei Popyrin +150 +1.5 (-175) Under 22.5 (-120)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Alexei Poyrin prediction

In his match against Jack Draper, Davidovich Fokina did not have a good serving performance, as he could only win 59 percent of his service points. However, the Spaniard had a decent showing on the return, breaking a big server like Draper six times in the match. However, he was also helped by the ten double faults made by the Brit.

Ad

In his previous match, Popyrin won 74 percent of the points behind his first serve, which was crucial for the Australian to win against a quality returner like Ruud. He played excellent tennis under pressure, as he saved 12 of the 14 break points that he faced in the match, including the match points.

For Davidovich Fokina to win the match, he needs to win more points on his first serve, and Popyrin needs to improve his break point conversion, as the Australian could only convert 3 of the 15 opportunities he got against Ruud in the previous match. Popyrin's confidence will be high after winning a match against a high-seeded player despite being match points down, and he will be the favorite to win the match.

Pick- Popyrin to win in three sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More