Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Matteo Berrettini preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

By Geoff Poundes
Modified Apr 07, 2025 18:13 GMT
Alexander Zverev vs Matteo Berrettini (Source: Getty)
Match Details

Fixture: Alexander Zverev (1) vs Matteo Berrettini

Date: April 8, 2025

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €6,128,940

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alexander Zverev vs Matteo Berrettini preview

World No. 34 Matteo Berrettini will meet World No. 2 Alexander Zverev in the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters. Zverev has struggled under the weight of expectation since World No. 1 Jannik Sinner's suspension, with the top spot in the rankings up for grabs. Quarterfinals in Rio and Argentina represent a poor return for the Italian during this period, and he'll hope the European swing brings better returns.

Berrettini did well at last week's Miami Open, taking World No. 4 Taylor Fritz to three sets before succumbing 5-7, 7-6(7), 5-7. Losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jack Draper in the quarterfinals in Dubai and Qatar, respectively, suggest that the Italian is in decent form.

Alexander Zverev vs Matteo Berrettini head-to-head

Alexander Zverev and Matteo Berrettini have played six times on the ATP tour, with Zverev leading the head-to-head 4-2. They've met three times on clay, where Zverev leads 2-1, including the final of the Madrid Masters 1000 in 2021, which Zverev won 6-7(8), 6-4, 6-3.

Alexander Zverev vs Matteo Berrettini odds

PlayersMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games
Alexander Zverev-182-4.5(+245)Over 12.5 (-150)
Matteo Berrettini+145+4.5(-360)Over 12.5 (+102)
(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alexander Zverev vs Matteo Berrettini prediction

TENNIS: MAR 26 Miami Open - Source: Getty
TENNIS: MAR 26 Miami Open - Source: Getty

Berrettini's 2025 has been decent so far. The 28-year-old has 10 Tour title wins and has ranked as high as No. 6. His 2021 Wimbledon final appearance may not have much relevance on the clay, but it demonstrates that he's a class performer on his day. He had a straightforward 6-4, 6-4 first-round win over qualifier Mariano Navone.

All eyes will be on Zverev this week as he attempts to claw back ranking points from Sinner. The German has eight clay-court ATP titles to his name and 23 in total, so he is a seasoned performer. He put up an exceptional fight in last year's French Open final, eventually running out of steam to lose to Carlos Alcaraz in five sets, 3-6, 6-2, 7-5, 1-6, 2-6.

Berrettini will put up a fight, but Zverev's extra touch of class and clay-court expertise should see him through to the next round.

Pick: Alexander Zverev to win in three sets.

