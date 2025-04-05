Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Brandon Nakashima vs Roberto Bautista-Agut preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Brandon Nakashima vs Roberto Bautista-Agut

Date: April 8, 2025

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2025

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €6,128,940

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Brandon Nakashima vs Roberto Bautista-Agut preview

Brandon Nakashima celebrates after defeating Christopher Eubanks during Day 5 of the Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship - Source: Getty

USA's Brandon Nakashima will face Spain's Roberto Bautista-Agut in the first round of the 2025 Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday, 8 April. The winner of this match plays the fourth seed Casper Ruud next.

Brandon Nakashima will be playing his semifinal match in Houston on Saturday, so even if he loses this match to Frances Tiafoe, he will have to take a flight soon and cover a distance of more than 5000 miles to reach Monte-Carlo.

The 23-year-old has a 12-8 win-loss record in 2025. He reached the semifinals in Houston after beating Mackenzie McDonald and Christopher Eubanks. His best performance this season came at the Mexican Open, where he reached the semifinals.

On the other hand, Roberto Bautista-Agut lost the second round in Bucharest this week against Francisco Comesana. The Spaniard defeated China's Bu Yunchaokete 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the first round, which was only his second win this season.

Bautista-Agut, who will turn 37 on 14 April, lost the first four matches of the season before ending his losing streak in Dubai. But he lost his first-round matches in Indian Wells and Miami last month.

Roberto Bautista Agut returns a shot against Jakub Mensik during Day 3 of the Miami Open - Source: Getty

Brandon Nakashima vs Roberto Bautista-Agut head-to-head

Roberto Bautista-Agut leads Brandon Nakashima 1-0 in their head-to-head record, as he won their only meeting at the 2023 Halle Open on grass.

Brandon Nakashima vs Roberto Bautista-Agut odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Brandon Nakashima TBD TBD TBD Roberto Bautista-Agut TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be added when available)

Brandon Nakashima vs Roberto Bautista-Agut prediction

Brandon Nakashima will be making his debut at the Monte-Carlo Masters. Although this is the only Masters 1000 event that he has never played before, he has never won any Masters 1000 match on clay courts so far.

Nakashima has not reached any ATP Tour final on the clay court as of yet and his semifinal appearance in Houston is only his second semifinal in an ATP event on the surface.

Roberto Bautista-Agut will be making his 11th main draw appearance in Monte-Carlo and interestingly, he has never lost the first round at the event. He has a 14-10 win-loss record at the event, as he has never reached the quarterfinals in Monte-Carlo either.

The Spanish veteran has a 94-80 win-loss record at the Masters 1000 events and his best performance was reaching the final of 2016 Shanghai Masters, where he lost to Andy Murray.

Nakashima would be the favorite to win this match if we consider his performance so far and form this week. But it would not be easy and could be a close match as Bautista-Agut has experience on his side.

Prediction: Brandon Nakashima to win in three sets

