Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

The 118th edition of the Monte-Carlo Masters is around the corner and we are in for some exciting action during the first Masters 1000 event on clay. This will be the first edition of the tournament following the retirement of Rafael Nadal.

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will not feature in Monte-Carlo this year due to his ongoing doping suspension. However, there will be some top players in action, including three-time champion Stefanos Tsitsipas, Carlos Alcaraz and of course, the legendary Novak Djokovic.

On that note, let us take a look at everything there is to know about the Masters 1000 event.

What is the Monte-Carlo Masters?

The Monte-Carlo Masters is the first Masters 1000 tournament of the tennis calendar that takes place on clay during the month of April. The inaugural edition of the tournament took place in 1896, with George Whiteside Hillyard winning after beating Victor Voss.

Rafael Nadal is the most successful player in the history of the tournament with 11 titles to his name. The likes of Novak Djokovic, Ivan Lendl and Stefanos Tsitsipas are among the other players to have won the competition throughout its rich history.

Venue

The Monte-Carlo Country Club is the venue for the Masters 1000 event.

Draw and Players

Alexander Zverev is the top seed at the Monte-Carlo Masters (Image Source: Getty)

With Jannik Sinner not competing, Alexander Zverev is the top seed at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters. The German will start his campaign against either Matteo Berrettini or a qualifier.

Carlos Alcaraz is the second seed at the Masters 1000 event and he will take on either Francisco Cerundolo or 2019 champion Fabio Fognini in the second round. The Spaniard will be eager to get his clay-court season off to a flyer after a disappointing performance at the Miami Open.

Two-time Novak Djokovic did well reach the final in Miami Open and he will be among the heavy favorites to triumph in Monte-Carlo. The Serb will lock horns with either Stan Wawrinka or Alejandro Tabilo for his first match of the tournament.

Last year's runner-up Casper Ruud is the fourth seed and he will play his first match of the clay-court season against either Brandon Nakashima or Roberto Bautista Agut.

Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas and 2023 champion Andrey Rublev are among the top-10 seeds in Monte-Carlo, as are the likes of Jack Draper, Daniil Medvedev, Alex de Kinaur and Holger Rune.

Schedule

The main draw of the Masters 1000 event start on April 6 and according to the provisional schedule on the tournament's website, the opening round will go on till April 8, which is also the date when the second round will commence. The singles and doubles final of the competition is scheduled for April 13.

Prize Money Breakdown

The total prize money for the tournament is €6,128,940 and the men's singles champion will earn a prize money of €946,610. Here is the full prize money breakdown for Monte-Carlo Masters 2025:

Stage Prize Money Ranking Points Champion €946,610 1000 Runner-up €516,925 650 Semifinals €282,650 400 Quarterfinals €154,170 200 Round of 16 €82,465 100 Round of 32 €44,220 50 Round of 64 €24,500 10

Where to Watch

Fans from the following countries can watch live action in Monte-Carlo on the following channels and websites:

USA: Tennis Channel

UK: Sky Sports

Canada: TSN

India: Sony Sports

