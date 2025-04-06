Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniel Altmaier preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (16) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (Q) Daniel Altmaier
Date: April 7, 2025
Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2025
Round: First round (Round of 64)
Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club
Category: ATP 1000
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €6,128,940
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniel Altmaier preview
16th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will face Germany's Daniel Altmaier in the first round of the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters on Monday, 7 April. The winner of this match plays Richard Gasquet next.
World No. 19 Auger-Aliassime has a 17-7 win-loss record this season. He is the only player to win two titles in 2025, as he won the Adelaide International in January and Open Occitanie in Montpellier.
The 24-year-old Canadian also reached the final of the Dubai Open in February, where he lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas. Auger-Aliassime, along with Alex de Minaur, has the joint-most wins on the ATP Tour in 2025.
World No. 83 Daniel Altmaier defeated World No. 55 Jaume Munar 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 in the first round of the qualifying event in Monte-Carlo. The German defeated France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert 7-6(3), 6-3 to qualify for the main round.
Altmaier has a 6-7 win-loss record in the main round matches on the ATP Tour this season. His best performances came at the ABN Amro Open in Rotterdam and the Marseille Open, as he reached the quarterfinals at both events, but he failed to win any match at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and the Miami Open last month.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniel Altmaier head-to-head
Daniel Altmaier leads 1-0 in the head-to-head record against Felix Auger-Aliassime, as he won 7-6(9), 7-5 when they met at the ASB Classic in Auckland last year.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniel Altmaier odds
(Odds will be added when available)
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniel Altmaier prediction
Felix Auger-Aliassime will be playing his first match on the clay court this season. He does not have an impressive record in Monte-Carlo, as he won only two matches in his previous five appearances (year-wise) at the event.
Auger-Aliassime does not have a bad record on clay though, as he reached the final of the Madrid Open last year, where he defeated Casper Ruud, before losing 6-4, 5-7, 5-7 against Andrey Rublev after a close battle.
On the other hand, Altmaier has never won a match in Monte-Carlo's main draw before, but his favorite surface is clay. He has beaten top 10 players Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini, and Andrey Rublev on clay court in his career.
Altmaier has never reached the final of a prestigious event on the ATP Tour, but he has won several ATP Challenger titles with success on clay courts. His best result in a Masters 1000 event also came on clay at the 2023 Madrid Open when he reached the quarterfinals.
It could be a tight battle, but Felix Auger-Aliassime would still be the favorite to win, considering his experience in the big events and his impressive form this year.
Prediction: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in three sets