Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniel Altmaier preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (16) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (Q) Daniel Altmaier

Date: April 7, 2025

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2025

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €6,128,940

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniel Altmaier preview

Félix Auger-Aliassime returns a shot against Tristan Schoolkate of Australia during their match on Day 4 at Hard Rock Stadium on March 21, 2025, in Miami Gardens - Source: Getty

16th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will face Germany's Daniel Altmaier in the first round of the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters on Monday, 7 April. The winner of this match plays Richard Gasquet next.

Ad

Trending

World No. 19 Auger-Aliassime has a 17-7 win-loss record this season. He is the only player to win two titles in 2025, as he won the Adelaide International in January and Open Occitanie in Montpellier.

The 24-year-old Canadian also reached the final of the Dubai Open in February, where he lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas. Auger-Aliassime, along with Alex de Minaur, has the joint-most wins on the ATP Tour in 2025.

World No. 83 Daniel Altmaier defeated World No. 55 Jaume Munar 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 in the first round of the qualifying event in Monte-Carlo. The German defeated France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert 7-6(3), 6-3 to qualify for the main round.

Ad

Altmaier has a 6-7 win-loss record in the main round matches on the ATP Tour this season. His best performances came at the ABN Amro Open in Rotterdam and the Marseille Open, as he reached the quarterfinals at both events, but he failed to win any match at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and the Miami Open last month.

Daniel Altmaier of Germany in action during Day Five of the ABN AMRO Open. Source: Getty

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniel Altmaier head-to-head

Daniel Altmaier leads 1-0 in the head-to-head record against Felix Auger-Aliassime, as he won 7-6(9), 7-5 when they met at the ASB Classic in Auckland last year.

Ad

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniel Altmaier odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Gael Monfils TBD TBD TBD Fabian Marozsan TBD TBD TBD

Ad

(Odds will be added when available)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniel Altmaier prediction

Felix Auger-Aliassime will be playing his first match on the clay court this season. He does not have an impressive record in Monte-Carlo, as he won only two matches in his previous five appearances (year-wise) at the event.

Auger-Aliassime does not have a bad record on clay though, as he reached the final of the Madrid Open last year, where he defeated Casper Ruud, before losing 6-4, 5-7, 5-7 against Andrey Rublev after a close battle.

Ad

On the other hand, Altmaier has never won a match in Monte-Carlo's main draw before, but his favorite surface is clay. He has beaten top 10 players Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini, and Andrey Rublev on clay court in his career.

Altmaier has never reached the final of a prestigious event on the ATP Tour, but he has won several ATP Challenger titles with success on clay courts. His best result in a Masters 1000 event also came on clay at the 2023 Madrid Open when he reached the quarterfinals.

Ad

It could be a tight battle, but Felix Auger-Aliassime would still be the favorite to win, considering his experience in the big events and his impressive form this year.

Prediction: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in three sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Talal Dar Tennis writer. Formerly worked for electronic media and social media as well. I started watching tennis after watching Andre Agassi vs Andrei Medvedev 1999 French Open final, so Agassi will always be my GOAT. I fell in love with tennis after watching Agassi in 1999 season and then became national junior champion in Pakistan in Under-11 and Under-13 categories. I also played college and university tennis before pursuing my career in Sports journalism. Know More