Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Frances Tiafoe vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (14) Frances Tiafoe vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Date: April 7, 2025

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2025

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Monte-Carlo Country Club

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €6,128,940

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Frances Tiafoe vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview

Frances Tiafoe after losing the final in Houston (Image Source: Getty)

14th seed Frances Tiafoe will face Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. Whoever out of the two wins, will face either Ugo Humbert or Alexei Popyrin in the second round of the tournament.

Tiafoe has won nine out of 16 matches so far in the 2025 season, with his best performance coming in his last appearance, which came at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston. The American was seeded second at the ATP 250 event and beat Adam Walton, Alex Michelsen and Brandon Nakashima to rech his maiden final in 2025.

Here, he faced compatriot Jenson Brooksby and suffered a 4-6, 2-6 defeat. This was Tiafoe's third loss to Brooksby in as many matches between the two.

Kecmanovic has won 11 out of 18 matches so far in the 2025, most notably winning the Delray Beach Open, where he beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the final. The Serb also won the doubles tournament there, partnering Brandon Nakashima.

Kecmanovic's last appearance in a tournament came at the Miami Open, where he booked his place in the second round after a 6-4, 6-4 win over Aleksandar Kovacevic. Here, the Serb faced fifth seed Casper Ruud and won the opening set 6-3. However, the Norwegian bounced back to win the next two sets 6-4, 6-4 and book his place in the third round of the Masters 1000 event.

Frances Tiafoe vs Miomir Kecmanovic head-to-head

Tiafoe has won all of the prior encounters between the two on the ATP Tour, with the most recent of their meetings coming in the second round of the Hong Kong Open. The American won that fixture 6-3, 7-6(4).

Frances Tiafoe vs Miomir Kecmanovic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Frances Tiafoe +170 +1.5 (-155) Under 21.5 (-102) Miomir Kecmanovic -220 -1.5 (+105) Over 21.5 (-140)

All odds sourced from BETMGM.

Frances Tiafoe vs Miomir Kecmanovic prediction

Tiafoe is ranked significantly higher than Kecmanovic and has beaten him four times before. However, all of them have come on hard courts and Kecmanovic can be a pretty difficult competitor on his day. That said, Tiafoe will be in good spirits after reaching the final in Houston.

The American won 90 out of 123 points (73.2%) during her run in Charleston and served 12 aces. He also produced 97 winners compared to 84 unforced errors. Tiafoe is a powerful hitter and will look to attack from the very start. However, the 27-year-old will also need to defend well in order to beat Kecmanovic.

Kecmanovic won 75 out of 98 points (76.5%) on his first serve during his two matches at the Miami Open, serving 11 aces. He also produced 48 winners while hitting 47 unforced errors.

Kecmanovic's defensive solidity can counter Tiafoe's high-risk game well, and he is capable of switching defense to offense swiftly. While the American has had an impressive result before Monte-Carlo, there is a fair chance of the Serb's balanced balanced edging him out.

Pick: Kecmanovic to win in three sets.

