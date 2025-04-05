Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Stan Wawrinka vs Alejandro Tabilo preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (WC) Stan Wawrinka vs Alejandro Tabilo
Date: April 6, 2025
Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2025
Round: First round (Round of 64)
Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club
Category: ATP 1000
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €6,128,940
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Stan Wawrinka vs Alejandro Tabilo preview
2014 Monte-Carlo champion Stan Wawrinka will start his 14th campaign at the event with a first round match against World No. 32 Alejandro Tabilo on Sunday, April 6. It will be their first meeting against each other.
40-year-old Wawrinka became only the third player to win an ATP Tour match on clay after turning 40 this week in Bucharest. The Swiss defeated Kazakhstan's Timofey Skatov in a 3 hour, 18 minutes thriller in the first round, to earn his first win of the season.
Wawrinka faced the second seed Pedro Martinez in the second round and won the first set 6-4. He fought hard in the second set but lost it 5-7 and was probably tired, as he lost the third set 2-6.
On the other hand, 27-year-old Tabilo is the only player who is winless after playing four ATP Tour events on clay court in 2025. The Chilean has a 2-9 win-loss record in 2025, and he failed to win any match at the Argentina Open, Rio Open and Chile Open in February.
Last week, Tabilo played at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston, where he faced World No. 507 Jenson Brooksby. He had three match points as he led 6-3 in the third set tie-break but ended up losing the match 6-3, 4-6, 6-7(6).
Stan Wawrinka vs Alejandro Tabilo head-to-head
Stan Wawrinka and Alejandro Tabilo have never faced each other before.
Stan Wawrinka vs Alejandro Tabilo odds
(Odds will be updated when available.)
Stan Wawrinka vs Alejandro Tabilo prediction
It could be a close match as both Wawrinka and Tabilo are not in their best form at the moment, and they played some close matches this week as well. However, Wawrinka would be more motivated to win this, as he will be hoping to win his first Masters 1000 match of the season.
Wawrinka has a 166-123 record at the Masters 1000 events and a 22-12 win-loss record at the Monte-Carlo Masters. If he wins this match, he will join Roger Federer as the second Swiss player to win at least one Masters 1000 match in 20 different seasons.
World No. 32 Tabilo is making his second appearance in Monte-Carlo after he lost to Casper Ruud in the second round on his debut at the event last year. He has a 17-14 win-loss record at the Masters 1000 events.
Tabilo's best performance at a Masters 1000 event was reaching the semifinal at the Italian Open in 2024, where he lost to the eventual champion Alexander Zverev in three sets.
Wawrinka will have an edge because of his experience and past success at the event. The Swiss veteran would not be under any pressure as he has nothing to lose, but Tabilo has to defend his ranking points.
Prediction: Stan Wawrinka to win in three sets.