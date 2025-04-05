Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Stan Wawrinka vs Alejandro Tabilo preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (WC) Stan Wawrinka vs Alejandro Tabilo

Date: April 6, 2025

Tournament: Monte-Carlo Masters 2025

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Monte Carlo Country Club

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €6,128,940

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Stan Wawrinka vs Alejandro Tabilo preview

Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in action during Day One of the ABN AMRO Open at Rotterdam Ahoy on February 3, 2025 - Source: Getty

2014 Monte-Carlo champion Stan Wawrinka will start his 14th campaign at the event with a first round match against World No. 32 Alejandro Tabilo on Sunday, April 6. It will be their first meeting against each other.

40-year-old Wawrinka became only the third player to win an ATP Tour match on clay after turning 40 this week in Bucharest. The Swiss defeated Kazakhstan's Timofey Skatov in a 3 hour, 18 minutes thriller in the first round, to earn his first win of the season.

Wawrinka faced the second seed Pedro Martinez in the second round and won the first set 6-4. He fought hard in the second set but lost it 5-7 and was probably tired, as he lost the third set 2-6.

On the other hand, 27-year-old Tabilo is the only player who is winless after playing four ATP Tour events on clay court in 2025. The Chilean has a 2-9 win-loss record in 2025, and he failed to win any match at the Argentina Open, Rio Open and Chile Open in February.

Last week, Tabilo played at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston, where he faced World No. 507 Jenson Brooksby. He had three match points as he led 6-3 in the third set tie-break but ended up losing the match 6-3, 4-6, 6-7(6).

Alejandro Tabilo of Chile hits the ball during to a match against Jenson Brooksby of the United States on Day 3 of the Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship. - Source: Getty

Stan Wawrinka vs Alejandro Tabilo head-to-head

Stan Wawrinka and Alejandro Tabilo have never faced each other before.

Stan Wawrinka vs Alejandro Tabilo odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stan Wawrinka TBD TBD TBD Alejandro Tabilo TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated when available.)

Stan Wawrinka vs Alejandro Tabilo prediction

It could be a close match as both Wawrinka and Tabilo are not in their best form at the moment, and they played some close matches this week as well. However, Wawrinka would be more motivated to win this, as he will be hoping to win his first Masters 1000 match of the season.

Wawrinka has a 166-123 record at the Masters 1000 events and a 22-12 win-loss record at the Monte-Carlo Masters. If he wins this match, he will join Roger Federer as the second Swiss player to win at least one Masters 1000 match in 20 different seasons.

World No. 32 Tabilo is making his second appearance in Monte-Carlo after he lost to Casper Ruud in the second round on his debut at the event last year. He has a 17-14 win-loss record at the Masters 1000 events.

Tabilo's best performance at a Masters 1000 event was reaching the semifinal at the Italian Open in 2024, where he lost to the eventual champion Alexander Zverev in three sets.

Wawrinka will have an edge because of his experience and past success at the event. The Swiss veteran would not be under any pressure as he has nothing to lose, but Tabilo has to defend his ranking points.

Prediction: Stan Wawrinka to win in three sets.

About the author Talal Dar Tennis writer. Formerly worked for electronic media and social media as well. I started watching tennis after watching Andre Agassi vs Andrei Medvedev 1999 French Open final, so Agassi will always be my GOAT. I fell in love with tennis after watching Agassi in 1999 season and then became national junior champion in Pakistan in Under-11 and Under-13 categories. I also played college and university tennis before pursuing my career in Sports journalism. Know More