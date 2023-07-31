Victoria Azarenka is due to take the field against Elina Svitolina in the opening round of the 2023 Mubadala Citi DC Open on Tuesday.

In a recent press conference, the Belarusian addressed her journey from a "self-focused" individual to drawing inspiration from American tennis icons Venus Williams and Billie Jean King. Azarenka recently concluded her controversial Wimbledon campaign.

Despite showing a force of strength in the event's early rounds, the 34-year-old eventually sucumbed Elina Svitolina in the fourth round of the grasscourt Major, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (11-9). However, the Belarusian has returned to the WTA circuit in hopes of a strong start in the season's hardcourt swing at the Citi Open.

In a recent press conference before her opening round face-off against Elina Svitolina, Azarenka talked about her journey from a "self-focused" youngster to gaining a better appreciation for the sport.

"Do I have a better appreciation for tennis than when I was younger? I think when I was younger I was a bit more self-focused. Self-centered sounds kind of narcissistic, but I would say more self-focused," spoke Victoria Azarenka.

The two-time Australian Open champion also opened up about drawing inspiration from notable personalities, Venus Williams and Billie Jean King, whose advocacy for women's pay equity motivated her to advance in the WTA Tour.

"I do feel with the years of experience and kind of my ambition for making the place of work a better place and kind of push and drawing also inspiration from Billie Jean King and Venus Williams that fought hard for equal prize money, that's something that inspires me and motivates me to keep going," she added.

Venus Williams has been a patron in the battle to eradicate women's pay discrimination for several years.

In the early 1970s, Williams' role model, Billie Jean King, was one of the key figures who brought awareness to the issue after she was awarded $2,900 less in prize money than the men's winner at the Italian Open.

"Anywhere closer than that I would most likely cry" - Victoria Azarenka makes hilarious claim after posing with Lionel Messi

Victoria Azarenka added a hilarious caption in a post with Lionel Messi

Victoria Azarenka was in attendance for Lionel Messi's opening night for Inter Miami on July 25. Later, the Belarusian shared a hilarious post with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The former Barcelona forward, Messi, recently kicked off his first start in the Major Soccer League (MLS) against Atlanta United. Subsequently, avid football fan Victoria Azarenka also marked her presence at the DRV PNK Stadium.

victoria azarenka @vika7

My face



My face

anywhere closer than that I would probably/most likely cry

Consequently, the Belarusian later took to social media to share a hilarious note in a snap with the Argentinian.

The post read:

"My selfie with Messi. My face. Anywhere closer than that I would probably/most likely cry."

