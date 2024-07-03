Most interesting players' looks from Day 2 at Wimbledon 2024 ft. Novak Djokovic, Anna Kalinskaya

Some of the top tennis stars were in action during day 2 of the Wimbledon Championships. Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek won their opening encounters in straight sets to start their tournament with a bang. However, Russian ace Andrey Rublev suffered a shock defeat and was knocked out in the first round.

Apart from the players' brilliance on the court, the crowd's eyes were fixed on the outfits during the second day of Wimbledon. With an all-white dress code fixed at Wimbledon, it is hard for players to be creative, but some players did have a unique style that impressed the fans. Here is a list of some of the most interesting looks on Day 2 of Wimbledon.

#1. Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2024

Novak Djokovic wore a grey knee sleeve to protect his injured knee during his first-round match at the Wimbledon. The Serbian underwent knee surgery just weeks before the start of Wimbledon and was a doubt to participate at the tournament. However, the 37-year-old looked comfortable on the court and showed no signs of rustiness.

The Wimbledon has a strict all-white dress code and Djokovic's grey knee brace made his look interesting. The Serbian could be set to wear his protective gear throughout the tournament as he looks to ease his knee back to competitive action.

After his first-round win, Novak Djokovic will face Jacob Fearnley in the second round on Thursday.

#2. Anna Kalinskaya

Anna Kalinskaya (Getty Images)

In recent times, Anna Kalinskaya has been making headlines for her personal life as the Russian has confirmed that she is dating Jannik Sinner. During her first-round Wimbledon outing, all eyes of the tennis world were stuck on Kalinskaya due to her impressive all-white outfit.

The Russian impressed with a straight-sets win but her outfit stole the limelight. Kalinskaya wore a layered skirt along with a full-sleeve white top to match the Wimbledon policies.

Kalinskaya will face Chilean Marie Bouzkova in the second round and will start the match as a favourite to move into the third round.

#3. Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina (Getty Images)

World No. 4, Elena Rybakina started off her Wimbledon campaign with a dominating 6-3, 6-1 win in the first round. However, despite her on-court brilliance, the tennis fans were left a little disappointed by the Kazakh star's outfit.

Rybakina was dressed in a plain white outfit for this year's Wimbledon and styled her white top with a white skirt.

After defeating Elena-Gabriela Ruse, the Kazakh will next face Laura Siegemund in the second round, with the winner facing either 30th seed Leylah Fernandez or Caroline Wozniacki.

#4. Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek (Getty Images)

The World No. 1, Iga Swiatek started off her Wimbledon campaign with a straight sets win over Sofia Kenin. The Polish star is chasing her maiden title in London having never made it past the quarterfinals at the SW19.

Fans were left unimpressed by Swiatek's choice of outfit as she went for a repetitive all-white combination. The Pole chose a plain white top and paired it with a skirt. This outfit was very similar to Swiatek's outfit at Wimbledon last year.

Iga Swiatek will face Petra Martic in the second round as she aims to win her first-ever Wimbledon title.

#5. Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev (Getty Images)

Andrey Rublev's Grand Slam drought continued as he was knocked out in the first round at Wimbledon. The Russian lost to Francisco Comesana in four sets to be the first big casualty at this year's Championships. Despite his poor performance on-court, Rublev impressed with his outfit.

Rublev wore top from his official clothing brand 'Rublo' during the tournament. The Russian has the words 'Play for the Kids' engraved on his collar. The 'Play for the Kids' initiative is started by Rublev to help underprivileged kids. All the profit from this limited collection will be donated towards charities that support kids to education and sports.

