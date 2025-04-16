  • home icon
Munich 2025: Ben Shelton vs Botic van de Zandschulp preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | BMW Open

By Rudra Biswas
Modified Apr 16, 2025 03:10 GMT
Ben Shelton to face Botic van de Zandschulp for first time on ATP Tour at BMW Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty
Ben Shelton to face Botic van de Zandschulp for first time on ATP Tour at BMW Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Ben Shelton vs (LL) Botic van de Zandschulp

Date: April 16, 2025

Tournament: BMW Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: MTTC Iphitos Complex, Munich, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €2,500,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+ | India - TennisTV

Ben Shelton vs Botic van de Zandschulp

Ben Shelton prepares to hit a volley in Muncih | Image Source: Getty
Ben Shelton prepares to hit a volley in Muncih | Image Source: Getty

Second-seeded Ben Shelton will face two-time runner-up Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round of the 2025 BMW Open on Wednesday, April 16.

Trending

While Shelton put together a commanding display to reach the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in January, he has considerably slowed down since then. The World No. 15 is on a three-match losing streak that dates back to the Indian Wells Masters last month.

The American will be eager to make plenty of amends in his tournament debut in Munich later this week. The 22-year-old saved three match points to beat Croatia's Borna Gojo 4-6, 7-6(6), 7-6(3) to reach the second round of the ATP 500 tournament earlier this week.

Van de Zandschulp, meanwhile, has enjoyed an impressive resurgence since last year after considering retirement from tennis. The 29-year-old, who has beaten the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Carlos Alcaraz over the last seven months, unfortunately failed to qualify for this year's BMW Open.

However, the former World No. 22 eventually received a Lucky Loser (LL) entry into the main draw. The Dutch veteran has made most of the opportunity, defeating the formidable Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in his Munich opener on Tuesday (April 15).

Ben Shelton vs Botic van de Zandschulp head-to-head

Shelton and van de Zandschulp have never met on the ATP Tour. The latter did defeat his younger opponent in the second qualifying round of the 2021 US Open. But since qualifying matches are not considered in tour-level records, their head-to-head is currently at 0-0.

Ben Shelton vs Botic van de Zandschulp odds

PlayerMoneylineHandicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under)
Botic van de Zandschulp +105-1.5 (+225)Over 22.5 (-135)
Ben Shelton-135+1.5 (-350)Under 22.5 (-110)
All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Ben Shelton vs Botic van de Zandschulp prediction

Botic van de Zandschulp is looking to go deep in Munich | Image Source: Getty
Botic van de Zandschulp is looking to go deep in Munich | Image Source: Getty

Van de Zandschulp reached the title match at the BMW Open in 2022-23, proving his mettle as a claycourter. The 26-year-old Dutchman has equally balanced groundstrokes from either wing. That said, his ability as a stable baseliner is supplemented by his tactical acumen, which includes him rushing the net for quicker points.

Shelton also possesses the court smarts despite his power-packed shotmaking. The American has a deadly left-handed cross-court forehand that he backs up with his accurate first serves. The second seed is the outright favorite to down his more experienced opponent, as he is likely to have the upper hand during cross-court rallies owing to the sharp-edged nature of their match-up.

Pick: Shelton to win in straight sets.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
