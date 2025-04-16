Munich 2025: Ben Shelton vs Botic van de Zandschulp preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | BMW Open

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Ben Shelton vs (LL) Botic van de Zandschulp
Date: April 16, 2025
Tournament: BMW Open 2025
Round: Second Round (Round of 16)
Venue: MTTC Iphitos Complex, Munich, Germany
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €2,500,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+ | India - TennisTV
Ben Shelton vs Botic van de Zandschulp
Second-seeded Ben Shelton will face two-time runner-up Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round of the 2025 BMW Open on Wednesday, April 16.
While Shelton put together a commanding display to reach the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in January, he has considerably slowed down since then. The World No. 15 is on a three-match losing streak that dates back to the Indian Wells Masters last month.
The American will be eager to make plenty of amends in his tournament debut in Munich later this week. The 22-year-old saved three match points to beat Croatia's Borna Gojo 4-6, 7-6(6), 7-6(3) to reach the second round of the ATP 500 tournament earlier this week.
Van de Zandschulp, meanwhile, has enjoyed an impressive resurgence since last year after considering retirement from tennis. The 29-year-old, who has beaten the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Carlos Alcaraz over the last seven months, unfortunately failed to qualify for this year's BMW Open.
However, the former World No. 22 eventually received a Lucky Loser (LL) entry into the main draw. The Dutch veteran has made most of the opportunity, defeating the formidable Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in his Munich opener on Tuesday (April 15).
Ben Shelton vs Botic van de Zandschulp head-to-head
Shelton and van de Zandschulp have never met on the ATP Tour. The latter did defeat his younger opponent in the second qualifying round of the 2021 US Open. But since qualifying matches are not considered in tour-level records, their head-to-head is currently at 0-0.
Ben Shelton vs Botic van de Zandschulp odds
All bets sourced from BetMGM.
Ben Shelton vs Botic van de Zandschulp prediction
Van de Zandschulp reached the title match at the BMW Open in 2022-23, proving his mettle as a claycourter. The 26-year-old Dutchman has equally balanced groundstrokes from either wing. That said, his ability as a stable baseliner is supplemented by his tactical acumen, which includes him rushing the net for quicker points.
Shelton also possesses the court smarts despite his power-packed shotmaking. The American has a deadly left-handed cross-court forehand that he backs up with his accurate first serves. The second seed is the outright favorite to down his more experienced opponent, as he is likely to have the upper hand during cross-court rallies owing to the sharp-edged nature of their match-up.
Pick: Shelton to win in straight sets.