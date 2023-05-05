Mutua Madrid Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 12

The 12th day of main draw action at the Madrid Open on Saturday (May 6) will feature the ladies' singles and men's doubles finals.

In a blockbuster contest for the ladies' singles title, top seed Iga Swiatek will take on second seed Aryna Sabalenka in only the third 1-2 title match in Madrid in 40 years.

Both ladies have been largely untroubled this fortnight, dropping just one set in five matches. Swiatek is coming off a dominant win over Veronika Kudermetova in the last four, dropping only three games, while Sabalenka was equally ruthless against Maria Sakkari, conceding just five games.

The pair have already clashed this season - in the Stuttgart final two weeks ago - which Swiatek won. The Pole is 9-0 on European clay this season and seeking her first Madrid title, while Sabalenka - whose only claycourt title came at this tournament two years ago - is seeking her second.

However, the head-to-head record favours Swiatek, who's 3-0 against Sabalenka on clay and 5-2 overall. In fact, the Pole is a staggering 27-1 on clay since 2022 and will need some stopping.

Swiatek - 25-4 on the season - is seeking to complete her set of claycourt titles - Stuttgart (2), Rome (1), and Roland Garros (2). Meanwhile, Sabalenka - the reigning Australian Open champion - is at tour-leading 28-4.

Meanwhile, Karen Khachanov beat Andrey Rublev in the fourth round in men's singles but has combined with his good friend to reach the Madrid Open doubles final. The pair is looking to win their first team title.

Schedule for Day 12 at Madrid Open

(as per local time)

Estadio Manolo Santana

Starts at 3:30 pm: (7) Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden vs Karen Khachanov/Andrey Rublev

Not before 6:30 pm: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka

Stadium 3

Starts at 1:30 pm: (1) Lorena Solar Doneso vs (2) Meritxel Teixido Garcia

Followed by: (1) Andres Santamarta Roig vs (4) Ruben Fernandez Ruiz

Followed by: (3) Xavier Palomar Suau vs (2) Valentin Gonzalez-Galino Ortuno

Where to watch Madrid Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch the proceedings in Madrid live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Tennis Channel and TC Plus

UK: Amazon Prime

Canada: TSN (English) and TVA (French)

Australia: beIN Sports

India: Sony LIV (Men's matches only)

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Madrid Open 2023 - Match timings

The first match (singles) on Estadio Manolo Santana will commence at 3:30 pm local time.

Country Date Time USA May 6 9:30 am ET Canada May 6 9:30 am ET UK May 6 1:30 pm GMT India May 6 7:00 pm IST

