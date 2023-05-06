Mutua Madrid Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 13

The 13th and final day of the 2023 Madrid Open on Sunday will feature the men's singles final and the ladies' doubles final.

In the ladies' singles final on Saturday, second seed Aryna Sabalenka beat top seed Iga Swiatek in three sets for her first victory in four claycourt matches against the Pole.

On Sunday, top seed Carlos Alcaraz will hope to avoid the same fate when he takes on lucky loser Jan-Lennard Struff. Both men have had contrasting runs to the title match.

While Alcaraz has dropped just one set in five matches, Struff has had a more circuitous route to the Madrid Open final. The German lost to Aslan Karatsev in the final round of qualifying but entered the draw as a lucky loser and made the most of his opportunity.

Except for his opening-round win against Lorenzo Sonego, the 33-year-old has been taken the distance in five other matches. In the semifinals, he avenged his defeat against surprise semifinalist Karatsev to reach only his second singles final. That made Struff only the third lucky loser in Masters 1000 history to reach the final.

Meanwhile, after dropping a set in his opener against Emil Ruusuvuori, the 20-year-old Alcaraz has reeled off four straight-set wins. He thus moves to within a win of consecutive Barcelona-Madrid doubles.

Quite impressively, the Spaniard has won all his last 20 matches on Spanish soil and has lost just twice in the last 30 matches. Suffice it to say, Alcaraz will start as the runaway favourite.

In the only other match of the day, top seeds Coco Gauff and her compatriot Jessica Pegula will take on the first-time pairing of Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia. It's Gauff and Pegula's second-straight WTA 1000 title match, having won in Miami, as they seek their sixth team title.

On that note, here's the schedule, order of play, and others on Sunday:

Schedule for Day 12 at Madrid Open

(as per local time)

Estadio Manolo Santana

Starts at 3:30 pm: (1) Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia

Not before 6:30 pm: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (LL) Jan-Lennard Struff

Where to watch Madrid Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch the proceedings in Madrid live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Tennis Channel and TC Plus

UK: Amazon Prime

Canada: TSN (English) and TVA (French)

Australia: beIN Sports

India: Sony LIV (Men's matches only)

Madrid Open 2023 - Match timings

The first match on Estadio Manolo Santana will commence at 3:30 pm local time.

Country Date Time USA May 7 9:30 am ET Canada May 7 9:30 am ET UK May 7 2:30 pm GMT India May 7 7:00 pm IST

