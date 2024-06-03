"My father chase me around the house with my racket, something in my gut won't let me" - When Andre Agassi wanted to give up on tennis at the age of 7

Andre Agassi once talked about how he wanted to quit tennis when he was seven years old because of pressure from his father. However, he didn't give up and eventually became one of the greatest players ever.

Agassi's father Mike introduced him to the sport and primarily coached him during his childhood. However, in 1983, when Agassi was just 13 years old, Mike felt he had nothing more to teach his son and decided to send him to Nick Bollettieri's tennis academy in Florida.

In his 2009 autobiography 'Open,' the American tennis legend discussed feeling "scared" of Mike and wanting to quit the sport. However, his father's persistence, including chasing him around the house with a racquet, combined with a "gut feeling," prevented him.

"I'm 7 years old, talking to myself because I'm scared, and because I'm the only person who listens to me," Agassi wrote. "Under my breath I whisper. Just quit, Andre, just give up. Put down your racket and walk off this court, right now."

"Not only would my father chase me around the house with my racket, but something in my gut, some deep unseen muscle won't let me," he added.

Andre Agassi recalls how he almost defeated his father Mike in tennis

In his autobiography, Andre Agassi also shared an anecdote in which he came close to beating his father in tennis after scoring a victory against NFL legend Jim Brown as a child. However, Mike would rather "sneak away" than risk losing to him.

"Not long after beating Mr. [Jim] Brown, I play a practice match against my father at Caesars," Andre Agassi wrote. "I’m up 5–2, serving for the match. I’ve never beaten my father, and he looks as if he’s about to lose much more than $10,000. Suddenly, he walks off the court. 'Get your stuff', he says. Let’s go."

"He won’t finish. He’d rather sneak away than lose to his son. Deep down, I know it’s the last time we’ll ever play," he added.

Agassi retired with eight Grand Slam titles to his name, among numerous other achievements. The former World No. 1 clinched four Australian Open and two US Open titles. He also secured one trophy each at Wimbledon and the French Open.

Meanwhile, his father, Mike Agassi, passed away at the age of 90 at the Nathan Adelson Hospital in Las Vegas in 2021. The family held a private memorial, the details of which were not disclosed to the public.

