Maria Sharapova once spoke about the role of her mother in her career, saying that she missed her a lot.

Sharapova was speaking after her opening-round win at the Pacific Live Open (now called Indian Wells Open), and was asked if her mother played the kind of role that Martina Hingis' mother played.

Sharapova said that her mother wasn't the kind of person who visited tournaments.

"Her role is to be my mother, that's her main role. And my father's role is to be my father, and that's the most important role and support that I can get in my life. But saying that, you know, my mom she's not the type of person that likes to go to the tournaments and likes to be around basically a zoo with all animals. You know, she's a very quiet lady and she doesn't like attention," Sharapova said.

"She's very down to earth. She'd rather read books all day, you know, than be hanging around the players' lounge with, you know, all the players and all the coaches and all the parents. You know, it's not her thing," she added.

Sharapova said she missed her mother a lot during the WTA Tour.

"And even though she misses me, I don't want to put her in the situation where, you know, she doesn't want to be in, you know. But I miss her a lot when I'm on tour and I talk to her every single day. But, you know, she's my mom and when I see her, you know, she's my best friend," Maria Sharapova said.

Maria Sharapova was the World No. 1 for 21 weeks

Maria Sharapova in California in 2023

Maria Sharapova is among the finest tennis players of the 21st century and made quite a name for herself during her career.

The Russian is among the few women who managed to reach the top of the WTA rankings. Sharapova first became World No. 1 in August 2005 and lost the ranking to Lindsay Davenport a week later. Her second spell at the top of the rankings was her longest, lasting six weeks.

Overall, Sharapova spent 21 weeks as the World No. 1, her last spell coming in 2012. The Russian won five Grand Slams throughout her career. She won two French Open titles in 2012 and 2014 while triumphing at the Australian Open in 2008, Wimbledon in 2004 and US Open in 2006.

Maria Sharapova retired from tennis in 2020, with that year's Australian Open being her final tournament. She suffered an opening-round defeat at the hands of Donna Vekic.