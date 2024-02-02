"My shoes squish when I walk, they're fitted with lifts": When Andre Agassi spoke about Brooke Shields not wanting to tower over him on their wedding

Andre Agassi is well-known for making up one-half of tennis' greatest power couple with Steffi Graf. However, he was on a different path more than two decades ago when he got hitched with Hollywood actress Brooke Shields.

Having turned pro in 1986, Agassi immediately made a name for himself on the ATP Tour. Although he struggled to achieve Grand Slam glory in his youth, the then-22-year-old's efforts finally came to fruition in 1992 when he won his maiden Major title at Wimbledon.

Andre Agassi stumbled across famous actress Brooke Shields at an exhibition event the following year. The two soon became increasingly fond of each other, eventually getting married in a highly publicized wedding in early 1997.

The preparations for the wedding, however, were ostentatious and taxing, if Andre Agassi's memoir is anything to go by. Moreover, Shields, who was about an inch taller than Agassi, didn't want to look taller than him in their photos.

Shields, 31 at the time, came up with a rather bizarre solution to the above problem, asking her fiance to wear stilts.

Here's an excerpt from Agassi's autobiography "Open":

"With four helicopters full of paparazzi circling overhead, on April 19, 1997, Brooke and I get married. The ceremony takes place in Monterey, in a tiny church that’s stiflingly, criminally hot. I’d give anything for a puff of fresh air, but the windows must remain shut to block out the noise of the helicopters."

"Everyone is looking. They’re sweating too, but not like me. The jacket of my new Dunhill tuxedo is soaked. Even my shoes squish when I walk. They’re also fitted with lifts, another non-negotiable demand from Brooke. She’s nearly six feet tall and she doesn’t want to tower over me in our photos, so she’s wearing old-fashioned pumps with minimal heels, and I’m wearing what feels like stilts."

Andre Agassi divorced Brooke Shields in 1999 before tying the knot with Steffi Graf

Agassi and Graf spotted at a public appearance

Andre Agassi and Brooke Shields' marriage didn't last long. The couple parted ways in 1999 after a host of problems, from the tennis player's admission of taking crystal meth to Shields' suggestive cameo appearance in the famous sitcom "Friends.

Agassi soon realized his liking for 22-time Major winner Steffi Graf, whom he had a huge crush on as an adolescent. Eventually, the two interacted during a practice session, following which they hit it off. Although the German had a boyfriend at the time, she broke up with him to be with the American.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf got married in a low-key wedding ceremony in 2001. The German legend gave birth to their first son, Jaden, a few days later, with little sister Jaz joining the family two years later.

