Naomi Osaka's 2024 comeback went from bad to worse on Tuesday (February 7) as she slumped to a 5-7, 0-6 defeat to USA's Danielle Collins in the first round of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open. The Japanese admittedly intends to only play top-tier events despite being ranked outside of the top 750 WTA rankings, which is something that hasn't worked out for her yet.

Osaka took a temporary break from tennis after the 2022 US Open due to pregnancy. The 26-year-old gave birth to her daughter Shai last July, returning to the practice courts immediately after. She announced a few weeks later that she would make her much-awaited comeback at the 2024 Brisbane International, taking a wildcard entry into the WTA 500 tournament.

Naomi Osaka started her season on a good note this year, winning her first match back against Germany's Tamara Korpatsch in straight sets in Brisbane. The four-time Major winner then looked on course for back-to-back victories in the second round as she led former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova by a set.

However, it wasn't meant to be, as the Czech came from behind to win the match 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-4. The Japanese star, on her part, would have benefitted from some match wins under her belt. She seemingly suffered from the lack of it at the Australian Open a few weeks later, losing convincingly to 16th-seeded Caroline Garcia 6-4, 7-6(2), in the first round.

Osaka's form didn't improve at this week's Abu Dhabi Open either. The former World No. 1 won only five games in her first-round defeat to Collins. Following the match, the Japanese did express some doubts about playing top-tier events, but conceded in the same breath that she still aims to play at the WTA 1000 tournaments in Doha, Indian Wells, and Miami.

"I think I’m going to finish out the hard-court swing and then figure it out," Naomi Osaka said to Reem Abulleil. "I’m less confident but I’m not too unconfident to think that I can’t play really good tennis."

Naomi Osaka might benefit from playing lower-tier events like Elina Svitolina did last year

Elina Svitolina was the epitome of consistency in the late 2010s, having finished inside the top 10 year-end WTA rankings from 2017 to 2020. The Ukrainian dropped to 15th in the world by 2021, before taking a maternity leave from pro tennis in March of the following year.

Svitolina returned to the game in early 2023 after giving birth to her daughter last November. The 29-year-old's ranking, however, had taken a significant hit as she fell outside the women's top 1000. At her lowest ranking since turning pro, she could've very well asked for wildcards to play with the top players at 500 and 1000-level tournaments back then.

Elina Svitolina did what Naomi Osaka couldn't

Instead, the Ukrainian went back to the drawing board. And while she did receive a wildcard in Madrid and Rome, she slummed it out at lower rungs of women's tennis as well, choosing to play at a WTA 125k tournament in France and ITF $60k and $100k events in Switzerland and Portugal, respectively.

Svitolina had no qualms with playing at lower-tier events, as she required quite some match practice before she would challenge the top rungs of WTA. The new mother's plan of action came to fruition shortly, as she got her ranking back in the top 200 rankings midway through the season.

The former World No. 3 then reached the quarterfinals of the 2023 French Open against all odds before going out to the second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka. She followed her run on the terre battue with her second semi-final finish at Wimbledon, where she lost to eventual champion Marketa Vondrousova.

By virtue of her Majors flourish, Elina Svitolina re-entered the top 30 rankings. She has only gone from strength to strength since then, finishing as the runner-up at this year's ASB Classic to top seed Coco Gauff.

Naomi Osaka can perhaps learn a thing or two from her Ukrainian colleague if she wants to make a return to the top. The four-time Major winner will be in dire need of match fitness and confidence in her game as the season goes on.

