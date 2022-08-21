"This means so much to me, always wanted to help young tennis players that were like me" - Naomi Osaka ecstatic after receiving a wonderful message from a young tennis player

Naomi Osaka reacted in ecstasy to a wonderful message sent to her by a young tennis player named Uma.

In 2020, the Japanese tennis star partnered with Laureus Sport for Good and Nike to form the Play Academy. The program has since expanded to multiple sites, including Los Angeles and Haiti.

Play Academy recently unveiled a new website with the goal of empowering girls via play and sports. The website serves as an online resource that provides community sports organizations with capacity-building and training.

Uma, a Haitian kid, is one of those who is benefiting from the scheme launched by the four-time Grand Slam winner. Uma showed her gratitude towards Osaka, who is her idol and wished her luck for her upcoming Grand Slam tournament.

"Hi Naomi, it's Uma. Thank you for all Naomi, I would like to be like you in the future and I will make you proud of me. I hope we will see you soon. Thank you for all and good luck for the next Grand Slam," the little girl said in the video.

Her father also weighed in on the matter and said:

"Hi Naomi, it's Uma's dad. Just want to say thank you for the great opportunity that you gave to Uma. It's just amazing."

In light of this, Naomi Osaka took to Twitter to express her admiration for the young girl's message. She said that she was delighted to have been able to assist children who wished to follow in her footsteps and had always wanted to do so.

"This video means so much to me. I always wanted to help young tennis players that were like me, talented but could use some help with resources. I wanted to make it easier for the kids that will travel down the same path I did. So thankful for the grant from Play Academy," the 24-year-old wrote.

"I kinda want to play mixed doubles in US Open but I'm also very afraid of letting my partner down" - Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka, a two-time US Open singles champion, said she would like to play mixed doubles in the year's final Major. She added, however, that she was worried about disappointing her partner.

"I kinda want to play mixed doubles in US Open cause I’ve never played a full match in my life but I’m also very afraid of letting my partner down," Osaka tweeted.

Osaka has participated in five doubles matches at Grand Slam tournaments. Her best performance in doubles came at the 2016 French Open, where she reached the second round with Misaki Doi.

The Japanese will be unseeded going to the 2022 US Open due to her loss in the opening round at the Western & Southern Open at the hands of Zhang Shuai, 6-4, 7-5.

