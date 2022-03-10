Naomi Osaka's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Indian Wells 2022

Naomi Osaka will kick off her 2022 Indian Wells challenge against another Grand Slam champion, Sloane Stephens.

The former World No. 1 is back in action after a month-long hiatus. She previously competed at the Australian Open, where her title defense ended in the third round against Amanda Anisimova.

Osaka also participated in an exhibition match to mark Women's Day at Indian Wells, losing to Anisimova yet again. Her best result this year has been a semifinal showing at the Melbourne Summer Set at the start of the season.

Where is Naomi Osaka playing?

Osaka is participating in the 2022 Indian Wells Open, the second WTA 1000 event of the year. It's one of the most prestigious tournaments on the calendar aside from the four Grand Slams.

The Japanese star won her maiden career title at this very tournament in 2018. She's competing here for the first time since 2019.

While the 2020 edition was canceled due to the onset of the pandemic, the 2021 edition was held in October instead of its usual March slot. Osaka had already ended her season by then last year.

Who is Naomi Osaka playing against?

Sloane Stephens at the 2022 Australian Open.

Osaka will take on 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens in the opening round of the 2022 Indian Wells. The American recently won her first title in almost four years at the WTA 250 in Guadalajara.

While Stephens hasn't been at the best for a while, the 28-year-old has slowly been making her way back to the top with some decent results. Her latest title win proves that she's on the right track.

Stephens leads 2-0 in the head-to-head against Osaka. She won their previous match 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 in the group stage of the 2018 WTA Finals.

Naomi Osaka vs Sloane Stephens match schedule

Their first-round match will be played on March 10 during the day session. The highly anticipated contest between the two Grand Slam winners is the first scheduled match of the day at Stadium 1.

Match timing: The match is set to begin at approximately 11 am local time. For fans in the USA, UK and Canada, here are the broadcast timings.

Country Date Start Time USA March 10, 2022 11:00 am PST UK March 10, 2022 7:00 pm GMT Canada March 10, 2022 2:00 pm EST

Naomi Osaka vs Sloane Stephens streaming details

USA: For viewers in the USA, the Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the proceedings on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers can watch the action on TSN.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra