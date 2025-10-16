Naomi Osaka vs Jaqueline Cristian preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Japan Women's Open 2025

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Naomi Osaka vs Jaqueline Cristian
Date: October 17, 2025
Tournament: Kinoshita Group Japan Open
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center, Osaka, Japan
Category: WTA 250
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $275,094
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports
Naomi Osaka vs Jaqueline Cristian preview
Four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka will take on Jaqueline Cristian in the quarterfinals of the Japan Women's Open 2025.
Osaka kicked off her campaign with a comfortable 6-0, 6-4 win over compatriot Sonobe Wakana. She was up against defending champion Suzan Lamens in the second round. The former World No. 1 found herself down a break in the first set after blowing her own break advantage.
However, Osaka pulled it together in the nick of time, stopping Lamens from serving out the set at 5-4. She then held three set points on the defending champion's serve at 6-5 but the latter held firm to force a tie-break. Osaka came out on top in it to take the set.
Lamens raced to a 3-0 headstart in the second set and maintained a tight leash on her lead to claim the set. Osaka was on the cusp of victory after going 5-1 up in the decider but failed to serve out the match. However, she broke Lamens' serve in the very next game to score a 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-2 win.
Cristian beat Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-2, 7-6 (4) to reach the second round, where eighth seed Jessica Bouzas Maneiro awaited her. The Romanian lost the first set rather tamely, failing to win a single game in it. She bounced back to capture the second set, and swept five games in a row in the third set to wrap up a 0-6, 6-4, 6-2 comeback win.
Naomi Osaka vs Jaqueline Cristian head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Naomi Osaka vs Jaqueline Cristian odds
(Odds via BetMGM)
Naomi Osaka vs Jaqueline Cristian prediction
Osaka powered through an injury to oust defending champion Lamens in the previous round and advanced to her fourth quarterfinal of the year. She improved her record for the year to 30-15 as well.
Cristian overcame a nightmare start to upset Bouzas Maneiro. She has advanced to the quarterfinals of a hardcourt tournament for the first time this year. Her record for the season now stands at 25-20.
Neither player has previously lost at the quarterfinal stage this year. A lot will depend on how Osaka is feeling after her injury scare in the previous round. If fully fit, then she will be the favorite to win this contest. Cristian has gone 0-7 against top 20 players this season, thus making the odds of an upset quite slim given her record against quality opposition.
Pick: Naomi Osaka to win in straight sets.
Naomi Osaka vs Jaqueline Cristian betting tips
Tip 1: Naomi Osaka to win.
Tip 2: The match will have at least 20 games.
