NCAA Tennis Results: Former champ Tian Fangran shines in UCLA's win over Texas; Dietrich's University of Virginia continue their reign in 2nd spot

Former NCAA champion Tian Fangran starred for the UCLA Bruins over the weekend as they beat the University of Texas, Austin 4-1.

She got the ball rolling with a convincing 6-2, 6-4 win over Sabina Zeynalova in the first singles rubber. Leylah Fernandez's sister Bianca handed the home team a 2-0 lead with a 7-6 (2), 6-4 win over Charlotte Chavatipon.

Tanya Sasnouskaya pulled one back for the visitors in the third singles rubber with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Elise Wagle. Ahmani Guichard closed out the last singles match-up in favor of UCLA with a hard-fought 6-0, 4-6, 6-4 win over Vivian Ovrootsky.

Fangran found success in the doubles alongside Elise Wagle, giving the home team a 6-2 win over Taisiya Pachkaleva and Sabina Zeynalova.

Kimmi Hance and Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer also won their doubles encounter with a 7-6 (5) win over Malaika Rapolu and Tanya Sasnouskaya.

The University of Texas, Austin, found success in the doubles as Charlotte Chavatipon and Vivian Ovrootsky sealed a 6-3 win over Ahmani Guichard and Alexandra Vagramov.

UCLA currently sits in the 18th spot with a 21-5 match record with 41.21 points and a 9.7 WTN.

Elsewhere, table-toppers Oklahoma State University tasted defeat for the first time this season as they went down 2-4 to the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. They, however, sit pretty on the top of the table with a 29-1 match record and 93.80 points.

University of Michigan in second place swept aside the University of Miami over the weekend with a 4-0 victory. Julia Fliegner starred for the home team in both doubles and singles action with two solid victories. They hold a 29-3 match record this season along with 81.09 points.

Stanford in third also won their tie 4-0 over the weekend against North Carolina State University. They currently hold a 25-3 W/L record with 73.51 points.

Dylan Dietrich shines for the University of Virginia over the weekend

Dylan Dietrich's University of Virginia beat the University Of South Carolina 4-1 over the weekend as they continue their reign in second place on the men's NCAA doubles standings.

Inaki Montes de la Torre got the home team to the perfect start with a 6-3, 7-5 win in the first singles rubber. Dylan Dietrich increased the lead for Virginia with an impressive 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 comeback win over James Story in the second match.

Jeffrey von der Schulenburg put them up 3-0 in the singles with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Sean Daryabeigi. Mans Dahlberg completed the sweep for the home team with a 6-1, 7-5 victory over Lucas Andrade da Silva.

Chris Rodesch and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg continued their good form in the doubles with a 6-4 win over Toby Samuel and James Story.

The visitors, however, took the following two rubbers with Jelani Sarr, Lucas Andrade da Silva, Sean Daryabeigi, and Casey Hoole winning their respective doubles encounters.

The University of Virginia sits in second with a 25-5 W/L record and 71.81 points. Ohio State meanwhile continues its run at the top of the tree with a 32-1 match record and 79.26. University of Texas, Austin occupies the third spot with a 25-3 match record and 71.52 points.

NCAA Tennis Standings this week: Women's Division I

Rank Team Conference W/L Points WTN 1 Oklahoma State University Big 12 Conference 15-0 93.80 8.7 2 University of Michigan Big 12 Conference 12-3 81.09 8.9 3 Stanford Pacific 12 Conference 12-1 73.51 7.7 4 Pepperdine West Coast Conference 8-3 68.66 8.7 5 University of Virginia Atlantic Coast Conference 12-2 67.04 9.4 6 UNC Chapel Hill Atlantic Coast Conference 13-2 65.26 6.4 7 University of Texas at Austin Big 12 Conference 10-3 64.64 8.8 8 NC State Atlantic Coast Conference 13-3 60.77 9.9 9 Southern California Pacific 12 Conference 10-4 60.58 9.7 10 University of Georgia Southeastern Conference 9-3 60.55 8.6

NCAA Tennis Standings this week: Men's Division I

Rank Team Conference W/L Points

WTN 1 Ohio State Big Ten Conference 30-1 79.26 3.3 2 University of Virginia Atlantic Coast Conference 22-5 71.81 3.8 3 University of Texas at Austin Big 12 Conference 22-3 71.52 3.2 4 TCU Big 12 Conference 22-4 68.78 3.4 5 University of Kentucky Southeastern Conference 24-2 67.75 4.4 6 Wake Forest Atlantic Coast Conference 26-6 61.22 3.8 7 University of Tennessee, Knoxville Southeastern Conference 22-6 59.39 4.2 8 Columbia Ivy League 20-3 56.96 3.8 9 University of Arizona Pacific 12 Conference 24-3 56.58 3.7 10 Florida State Atlantic Coast Conference 21-7 55.89 4.5