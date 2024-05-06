NCAA Tennis Results: Leylah Fernandez's sister Bianca's UCLA sweep Texas Tech; Peyton Stearns' brother Preston wins as Ohio State continues reign

  • home icon
By Nikhil Mahajan Madhavan
Modified May 06, 2024 13:03 GMT
Preston Stearns of Ohio State and Biance Fernandez of UCLA
Preston Stearns of Ohio State and Biance Fernandez of UCLA

Leylah Fernandez's younger sister Bianca Fernandez featured for the UCLA Bruins in NCAA tennis action over the weekend as they thrashed Texas Tech 4-0.

Kimmi Hance got them off to the perfect start with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Avelina Sayfetdinova. Elise Wagle followed it up with a 7-6 (1), 6-3 victory over Metka Komac. Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer completed the sweep for the Bruins in the singles with a comfortable 6-1, 6-2 win over Andreea Lila.

Bianca also featured in the singles, but her rubber was left unfinished with the score at 6-0, 6-7 (3), 1-1.

Wagle was also triumphant in doubles action alongside partner Fangran Tian. They saw off Metka Komac and Avelina Sayfetdinova with a 6-4 scoreline.

Alexandra Vagramov and Ahmani Guichard won their doubles rubber for the Bruins as well, handing them their second 4-0 win of the NCAA Championships first and second rounds.

The Bruins currently occupy the eighth spot with an 18-5 W/L record in the ITA Rankings.

Elsewhere, table toppers Oklahoma State University maintained their perfect start to the season with 4-0 victories over Fairfield and Southern Methodist over the weekend. They have a flawless 27-0 W/L record and 87.21 points so far in the NCAA Tennis Women's Division I.

Stanford also collected two important wins last week over the University of Massachusetts and Louisiana State. They sit second in the table with a 22-2 W/L record and 75.97 points.

Third-placed University of Michigan were also successful over the weekend, picking up wins over Chicago State and Notre Dame.

Peyton Stearns' brother Preston's Ohio State continues domination at the top

Peton Stearns' younger brother Preston won his doubles rubber for Ohio over the weekend as they continued their reign on the top of the ITA men's rankings.

They triumphed 4-0 over Cleveland State on Friday, May 3. Justin Boulais, JJ Tracy, and Robert Cash all scored comfortable wins in their singles rubbers, dropping just seven games across their matches.

The pairings of Boulais and Andrew Lutschaunig, and Cannon Kingsley and Tracy prevailed in their respective doubles match-ups to hand the table toppers a convincing 4-0 victory in the tie. Stearns' doubles rubber alongside Cash was left unfinished at 2-4 in the first set.

They carried that good form over to the following day, getting the better of Oklahoma State University with a 4-1 scoreline.

Alejandro Garcia, Tracy, Alexander Bernard, and Cash all won their singles rubbers. The pairings of Boulais and Lutschaunig, and Jack Anthrop and Kingsley won their doubles tie to give the top-ranked team another couple of important wins.

Ohio sits on top of the NCAA Tennis Men's Division I table with a 30-1 W/L record and 79.26 points.

Virginia in second place also scored two victories over the weekend over New Jersey Institute and Virginia Commonwealth. Third-placed University of Texas had a successful weekend as well, picking up wins over the likes of Sacramento and UCLA.

NCAA Tennis Standings this week: Women's Division I

RankTeamConferenceW/LPointsWTN
1Oklahoma State University Big 12 Conference27-087.218.8
2StanfordPacific 12 Conference22-275.977.7
3University of MichiganBig Ten Conference26-375.448.9
4UNC Chapel HillAtlantic Coast Conference22-369.526.5
5PepperdineWest Coast Conference17-666.268.8
6University of VirginiaAtlantic Coast Conference22-466.319.4
7University of Georgia Southeastern Conference20-462.548.7
8UCLAPacific 12 Conference 18-561.709.8
9University of Texas at Austin Big 12 Conference21-561.448.7
10University of California, BerkeleyPacific 12 Conference18-661.169.7
11Southern CaliforniaPacific 12 Conference18-857.059.8
12Ohio StateBig Ten Conference 19-752.639.8
13Texas A&M UniversitySoutheastern Conference22-751.237.8
14NC State Atlantic Coast Conference20-851.0210.0
15University of FloridaSoutheastern Conference16-850.389.6
16University of Tennessee, KnoxvilleSoutheastern Conference18-745.1210.2
17AuburnSoutheastern Conference16-1043.7310.1
18University of OklahomaBig 12 Conference18-643.1310.0
19 University of South Carolina, ColumbiaSoutheastern Conference17-740.3910.6
20 Florida State Atlantic Coast Conference16-838.7110.5
21DukeAtlantic Coast Conference15-937.8810.2
22Miami (Florida)Atlantic Coast Conference11-737.3810.8
23University of San DiegoWest Coast Conference16-736.5910.4
24Georgia TechAtlantic Coast Conference13-934.2311.9
25Texas Tech Big 12 Conference19-830.7911.4
26Arizona StatePacific 12 Conference14-929.1611.2
27University of WashingtonPacific 12 Conference17-1028.7411.8
28FIUConference USA19-228.5311.8
29University of Wisconsin, MadisonBig Ten Conference18-627.0111.3
30University of Notre DameAtlantic Coast Conference 17-926.9711.4

NCAA Tennis Standings this week: Men's Division I

RankTeamConferenceW/LPointsWTN
1Ohio StateBig Ten Conference30-179.263.3
2University of VirginiaAtlantic Coast Conference22-571.813.8
3University of Texas at AustinBig 12 Conference22-371.523.2
4TCUBig 12 Conference22-468.783.5
5University of KentuckySoutheastern Conference24-267.754.3
6Wake Forest Atlantic Coast Conference26-661.223.8
7University of Tennessee, KnoxvilleSoutheastern Conference22-659.394.2
8ColumbiaIvy League20-356.963.8
9University of ArizonaPacific 12 Conference24-356.583.7
10Florida StateAtlantic Coast Conference21-755.894.5
11University of OklahomaBig 12 Conference20-452.633.9
12HarvardIvy League18-648.694.1
13DukeAtlantic Coast Conference18-947.934.8
14NC StateAtlantic Coast Conference17-646.954.1
15Mississippi StateSoutheastern Conference17-746.464.4
16University of South Carolina, ColumbiaSoutheastern Conference17-1444.394.0
17Texas A&MSoutheastern Conference18-1044.174.3
18University of San DiegoWest Coast Conference22-342.494.1
19StanfordPacific 12 Conference17-639.223.4
20University of AlabamaSoutheastern Conference
17-1237.174.9
21Arizona StatePacific 12 Conference17-936.235.3
22Michigan StateBig Ten Conference22-635.784.8
23University of FloridaSoutheastern Conference13-1133.584.7
24AuburnSoutheastern Conference17-1033.384.9
25UCLAPacific 12 Conference14-732.414.9
26University of MichiganBig Ten Conference16-1232.344.6
27UNC Chapel HillAtlantic Coast Conference14-930.784.5
28University of ArkansasSoutheastern Conference 21-1130.494.8
29University of Illinois at Urbana-ChampaignBig Ten Conference 16-930.254.3
30Georgia TechAtlantic Coast Conference 18-829.865.2

