NCAA Tennis Results: Leylah Fernandez's sister Bianca's UCLA sweep Texas Tech; Peyton Stearns' brother Preston wins as Ohio State continues reign

Leylah Fernandez's younger sister Bianca Fernandez featured for the UCLA Bruins in NCAA tennis action over the weekend as they thrashed Texas Tech 4-0.

Kimmi Hance got them off to the perfect start with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Avelina Sayfetdinova. Elise Wagle followed it up with a 7-6 (1), 6-3 victory over Metka Komac. Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer completed the sweep for the Bruins in the singles with a comfortable 6-1, 6-2 win over Andreea Lila.

Bianca also featured in the singles, but her rubber was left unfinished with the score at 6-0, 6-7 (3), 1-1.

Wagle was also triumphant in doubles action alongside partner Fangran Tian. They saw off Metka Komac and Avelina Sayfetdinova with a 6-4 scoreline.

Alexandra Vagramov and Ahmani Guichard won their doubles rubber for the Bruins as well, handing them their second 4-0 win of the NCAA Championships first and second rounds.

The Bruins currently occupy the eighth spot with an 18-5 W/L record in the ITA Rankings.

Elsewhere, table toppers Oklahoma State University maintained their perfect start to the season with 4-0 victories over Fairfield and Southern Methodist over the weekend. They have a flawless 27-0 W/L record and 87.21 points so far in the NCAA Tennis Women's Division I.

Stanford also collected two important wins last week over the University of Massachusetts and Louisiana State. They sit second in the table with a 22-2 W/L record and 75.97 points.

Third-placed University of Michigan were also successful over the weekend, picking up wins over Chicago State and Notre Dame.

Peyton Stearns' brother Preston's Ohio State continues domination at the top

Peton Stearns' younger brother Preston won his doubles rubber for Ohio over the weekend as they continued their reign on the top of the ITA men's rankings.

They triumphed 4-0 over Cleveland State on Friday, May 3. Justin Boulais, JJ Tracy, and Robert Cash all scored comfortable wins in their singles rubbers, dropping just seven games across their matches.

The pairings of Boulais and Andrew Lutschaunig, and Cannon Kingsley and Tracy prevailed in their respective doubles match-ups to hand the table toppers a convincing 4-0 victory in the tie. Stearns' doubles rubber alongside Cash was left unfinished at 2-4 in the first set.

They carried that good form over to the following day, getting the better of Oklahoma State University with a 4-1 scoreline.

Alejandro Garcia, Tracy, Alexander Bernard, and Cash all won their singles rubbers. The pairings of Boulais and Lutschaunig, and Jack Anthrop and Kingsley won their doubles tie to give the top-ranked team another couple of important wins.

Ohio sits on top of the NCAA Tennis Men's Division I table with a 30-1 W/L record and 79.26 points.

Virginia in second place also scored two victories over the weekend over New Jersey Institute and Virginia Commonwealth. Third-placed University of Texas had a successful weekend as well, picking up wins over the likes of Sacramento and UCLA.

NCAA Tennis Standings this week: Women's Division I

Rank Team Conference W/L Points WTN 1 Oklahoma State University Big 12 Conference 27-0 87.21 8.8 2 Stanford Pacific 12 Conference 22-2 75.97 7.7 3 University of Michigan Big Ten Conference 26-3 75.44 8.9 4 UNC Chapel Hill Atlantic Coast Conference 22-3 69.52 6.5 5 Pepperdine West Coast Conference 17-6 66.26 8.8 6 University of Virginia Atlantic Coast Conference 22-4 66.31 9.4 7 University of Georgia Southeastern Conference 20-4 62.54 8.7 8 UCLA Pacific 12 Conference 18-5 61.70 9.8 9 University of Texas at Austin Big 12 Conference 21-5 61.44 8.7 10 University of California, Berkeley Pacific 12 Conference 18-6 61.16 9.7 11 Southern California Pacific 12 Conference 18-8 57.05 9.8 12 Ohio State Big Ten Conference 19-7 52.63 9.8 13 Texas A&M University Southeastern Conference 22-7 51.23 7.8 14 NC State Atlantic Coast Conference 20-8 51.02 10.0 15 University of Florida Southeastern Conference 16-8 50.38 9.6 16 University of Tennessee, Knoxville Southeastern Conference 18-7 45.12 10.2 17 Auburn Southeastern Conference 16-10 43.73 10.1 18 University of Oklahoma Big 12 Conference 18-6 43.13 10.0

19 University of South Carolina, Columbia Southeastern Conference 17-7 40.39 10.6 20 Florida State Atlantic Coast Conference 16-8 38.71 10.5 21 Duke Atlantic Coast Conference 15-9 37.88 10.2 22 Miami (Florida) Atlantic Coast Conference 11-7 37.38 10.8 23 University of San Diego West Coast Conference 16-7 36.59 10.4 24 Georgia Tech Atlantic Coast Conference 13-9 34.23 11.9 25 Texas Tech Big 12 Conference 19-8 30.79 11.4 26 Arizona State Pacific 12 Conference 14-9 29.16 11.2 27 University of Washington Pacific 12 Conference 17-10 28.74 11.8 28 FIU Conference USA 19-2 28.53 11.8 29 University of Wisconsin, Madison Big Ten Conference 18-6 27.01 11.3 30 University of Notre Dame Atlantic Coast Conference 17-9 26.97 11.4

NCAA Tennis Standings this week: Men's Division I

Rank Team Conference W/L Points WTN 1 Ohio State Big Ten Conference 30-1 79.26 3.3 2 University of Virginia Atlantic Coast Conference 22-5 71.81 3.8 3 University of Texas at Austin Big 12 Conference 22-3 71.52 3.2 4 TCU Big 12 Conference 22-4 68.78 3.5 5 University of Kentucky Southeastern Conference 24-2 67.75 4.3 6 Wake Forest Atlantic Coast Conference 26-6 61.22 3.8 7 University of Tennessee, Knoxville Southeastern Conference 22-6 59.39 4.2 8 Columbia Ivy League 20-3 56.96 3.8 9 University of Arizona Pacific 12 Conference 24-3 56.58 3.7 10 Florida State Atlantic Coast Conference 21-7 55.89 4.5 11 University of Oklahoma Big 12 Conference 20-4 52.63 3.9 12 Harvard Ivy League 18-6 48.69 4.1 13 Duke Atlantic Coast Conference 18-9 47.93 4.8 14 NC State Atlantic Coast Conference 17-6 46.95 4.1 15 Mississippi State Southeastern Conference 17-7 46.46 4.4 16 University of South Carolina, Columbia Southeastern Conference 17-14 44.39 4.0 17 Texas A&M Southeastern Conference 18-10 44.17 4.3 18 University of San Diego West Coast Conference 22-3 42.49 4.1 19 Stanford Pacific 12 Conference 17-6 39.22 3.4 20 University of Alabama Southeastern Conference

17-12 37.17 4.9 21 Arizona State Pacific 12 Conference 17-9 36.23 5.3 22 Michigan State Big Ten Conference 22-6 35.78 4.8 23 University of Florida Southeastern Conference 13-11 33.58 4.7 24 Auburn Southeastern Conference 17-10 33.38 4.9 25 UCLA Pacific 12 Conference 14-7 32.41 4.9 26 University of Michigan Big Ten Conference 16-12 32.34 4.6 27 UNC Chapel Hill Atlantic Coast Conference 14-9 30.78 4.5 28 University of Arkansas Southeastern Conference 21-11 30.49 4.8 29 University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Big Ten Conference 16-9 30.25 4.3 30 Georgia Tech Atlantic Coast Conference 18-8 29.86 5.2