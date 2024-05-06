NCAA Tennis Results: Leylah Fernandez's sister Bianca's UCLA sweep Texas Tech; Peyton Stearns' brother Preston wins as Ohio State continues reign

Leylah Fernandez's younger sister Bianca Fernandez featured for the UCLA Bruins in NCAA tennis action over the weekend as they thrashed Texas Tech 4-0.
Kimmi Hance got them off to the perfect start with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Avelina Sayfetdinova. Elise Wagle followed it up with a 7-6 (1), 6-3 victory over Metka Komac. Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer completed the sweep for the Bruins in the singles with a comfortable 6-1, 6-2 win over Andreea Lila.
Bianca also featured in the singles, but her rubber was left unfinished with the score at 6-0, 6-7 (3), 1-1.
Wagle was also triumphant in doubles action alongside partner Fangran Tian. They saw off Metka Komac and Avelina Sayfetdinova with a 6-4 scoreline.
Alexandra Vagramov and Ahmani Guichard won their doubles rubber for the Bruins as well, handing them their second 4-0 win of the NCAA Championships first and second rounds.
The Bruins currently occupy the eighth spot with an 18-5 W/L record in the ITA Rankings.
Elsewhere, table toppers Oklahoma State University maintained their perfect start to the season with 4-0 victories over Fairfield and Southern Methodist over the weekend. They have a flawless 27-0 W/L record and 87.21 points so far in the NCAA Tennis Women's Division I.
Stanford also collected two important wins last week over the University of Massachusetts and Louisiana State. They sit second in the table with a 22-2 W/L record and 75.97 points.
Third-placed University of Michigan were also successful over the weekend, picking up wins over Chicago State and Notre Dame.
Peyton Stearns' brother Preston's Ohio State continues domination at the top
Peton Stearns' younger brother Preston won his doubles rubber for Ohio over the weekend as they continued their reign on the top of the ITA men's rankings.
They triumphed 4-0 over Cleveland State on Friday, May 3. Justin Boulais, JJ Tracy, and Robert Cash all scored comfortable wins in their singles rubbers, dropping just seven games across their matches.
The pairings of Boulais and Andrew Lutschaunig, and Cannon Kingsley and Tracy prevailed in their respective doubles match-ups to hand the table toppers a convincing 4-0 victory in the tie. Stearns' doubles rubber alongside Cash was left unfinished at 2-4 in the first set.
They carried that good form over to the following day, getting the better of Oklahoma State University with a 4-1 scoreline.
Alejandro Garcia, Tracy, Alexander Bernard, and Cash all won their singles rubbers. The pairings of Boulais and Lutschaunig, and Jack Anthrop and Kingsley won their doubles tie to give the top-ranked team another couple of important wins.
Ohio sits on top of the NCAA Tennis Men's Division I table with a 30-1 W/L record and 79.26 points.
Virginia in second place also scored two victories over the weekend over New Jersey Institute and Virginia Commonwealth. Third-placed University of Texas had a successful weekend as well, picking up wins over the likes of Sacramento and UCLA.
NCAA Tennis Standings this week: Women's Division I