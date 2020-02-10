New York Open 2020: Where to watch and live stream details

John Isner will be the top seed at New York

The New York Open begins on February 10 as part of the ATP World Tour 250 series. The indoor hardcourt tournament which replaced the Memphis Open in 2018 was won by South African, Kevin Anderson in the inaugural year.

Reilly Opelka emerged victorious in 2019 and the third edition will feature some big names. The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale will host the event with John Isner of the USA being the top seed in 2020.

Defending champion Reilly Opelka is back

Nick Kyrgios who broke in the world top 20 after the Australian Open has withdrawn from the tournament because of an injury as a result of which Milos Raonic will be the second seed at NYCB live.

Raonic who defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round of the Australian Open 2020 before going to eventual champion Novak Djokovic is currently ranked 32nd in the world.

Former champions Kevin Anderson and Reilly Opelka both return to Long Island this year.

Tennys Sandgren who climbed 44 slots post his performance at Melbourne Park to be ranked 56th will also be part of the New York Open 2020 as will Frenchman Ugo Humbert.

Humbert who lost to Feliciano Lopez in the Round of 32 at the ATP Sud de France Open will also be joined by Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia. Cameron Norrie and Kyle Edmund of Great Britain are the other seeds at the event.

Here's all you need to know about the

New York Open 2020:

Date: February 10 - February 16, 2020

Category: ATP 250 Series

Location: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Uniondale, United States

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: US$ 719,320

Where to watch New York Open 2020?

India - No telecast in India.

Live streaming details for New York Open 2020

New York Open 2020 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).