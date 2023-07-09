"1 of 1" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reacts to American soccer star Megan Rapinoe's retirement

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian recently reacted to the retirement announcement of American soccer star Megan Rapinoe.

Rapinoe recently revealed her intention to retire at the conclusion of the 2023 National Women's Soccer League season. She stated that the upcoming 2023 Women's World Cup will mark her final appearance in the prestigious tournament.

This announcement was made just a day before the 38-year-old and the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) departed for the highly anticipated 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, scheduled to take place from July 20 to August 20 in New Zealand and Australia. This will be Rapinoe's fourth World Cup participation.

Rapinoe's illustrious career includes two World Cups and an Olympic gold medal.

Alexis Ohanian took to social media to re-share and react to Megan Rapinoe's retirement tweet and wrote "1 of 1."

"1 of 1," Ohanian tweeted.

Alexis Ohanian 🧠 @alexisohanian Megan Rapinoe @mPinoe It is with a deep sense of peace & gratitude that I have decided this will be my final season playing this beautiful game. I never could have imagined the ways in which soccer would shape & change my life forever, but by the look on this little girl’s face, she knew all along. It is with a deep sense of peace & gratitude that I have decided this will be my final season playing this beautiful game. I never could have imagined the ways in which soccer would shape & change my life forever, but by the look on this little girl’s face, she knew all along. https://t.co/XGZ1T9i7Wy 1 of 1 twitter.com/mpinoe/status/… 1 of 1 twitter.com/mpinoe/status/…

Alexis Ohanian reacts to Serena Williams sweeping the top-5 spots in the list of most valued sports cards

Serena Williams at the 2016 Wimbledon Championships

Alexis Ohanian recently reacted to Serena Williams occupying all five top spots on the list of the most valuable sports cards.

Ohanian is an ardent sports fan and a devoted supporter of his wife. Over the years, he has cultivated a deep passion for collecting sports cards that features his wife's achievements and boasts a substantial collection. These cards stand as a tribute to the most remarkable moments in Williams' illustrious career.

Recently, Rally, an alternative asset investment company, has made significant strides in empowering users to purchase and trade equity shares in a diverse array of collectible assets, including sports cards, memorabilia, and much more. To commemorate the commencement of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, they shared an intriguing statistic.

They revealed that Serena Williams holds all the positions in the top 5 most valuable women's sports cards ever sold.

Alexis Ohanian took to social media to react to the stat. He retweeted the tweet and confidently affirmed that the stat "checks out.

"Checks out," Ohanian tweeted.

Last year, Ohanian also delightedly shared a sports card also featuring Serena Williams, which quickly became one of his most treasured possessions. What made this card truly special was the inclusion of their daughter, Olympia. However, upon closer examination, Olympia's presence was not visually evident.

The moment captured on the obtained sports card harks back to the 2017 Australian Open, a tournament that Serena Williams triumphantly won while eight weeks pregnant with Olympia.

Alexis Ohanian took to social media to reveal the 2018 Upper Deck card from the Serena Exquisite Collection, playfully hinting at Olympia's subtle presence within the photograph.

"This is one of my favorite @serenawilliams cards because @OlympiaOhanian is in the photo, too," Ohanian wrote on Twitter.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Poll : 0 votes