"10% of Joe Biden's brain beats 100% of the orange guy" - Martina Navratilova hits out at former US President Donald Trump

Martina Navratilova recently took a scathing swipe at former US president Donald Trump's intelligence.

Navratilova, who has been a fierce critic of Trump over the years, took aim at the Republican Party's likely presidential nominee yet again. This time around, the 67-year-old criticized Trump's invitation to Russia encouraging the Eastern-European nation to invade USA's NATO allies.

Trump's actions were summed up briefly in a post shared by Kurt Eichenwald, a veteran journalist and author who serves the likes of Newsweek, the New York Times and The Conversation.

"Today is the most incomprehensible day for the news media in history. The GOP's likely nominee for president invites Russia to invade our NATO allies and "do whatever they want" and not only is it not the lead story everywhere but it's largely ignored," Eichenwald wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Navratilova shared Eichenwald's post along with a caption, which clearly sums up her feelings about Trump.

"Crazy. Trump wants to blow up our world as we know it but it's all about Biden's mental acuity..." she wrote.

Navratilova also took potshots at Trump's intelligence, writing:

"10% of Biden's brain beats 100% of the orange guy. It's that simple. Not to mention qualities like empathy and anything that has to do with positive feelings. Anger doesn't count."

Martina Navratilova is also embroiled in another political battle as tennis enters its Saudi Arabia era

With talk of the WTA Finals heading to Saudi Arabia gaining momentum, Navratilova, along with her close friend and former rival Chris Evert, have staunchly opposed it. In an open letter penned by the duo and acquired by Sports Illustrated, they urged WTA chiefs to refuse Saudi Arabia's advances:

"We fully appreciate the importance of respecting diverse cultures and religions. It is because of this, and not in spite of it, that we believe allowing Saudi Arabia to host the WTA Finals is entirely incompatible with the spirit and purpose of women's tennis, and the WTA itself."

An opinion piece for The Washington Post followed the open letter. However, Princess Reema Bandar Al-Saud, who represents Saudi Arabia as its official ambassador to the US, did not take kindly to Navratilova and Evert's collective opinion, and rebuked their concerns.

"Sports should not be exploited as a tool to promote personal bias, agendas, or to penalize a society eager to embrace tennis and contribute to its growth," she wrote on X.

Despite Navratilova and Evert's resistance to the idea of the WTA Finals being hosted by Saudi Arabia, top women's players such as Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur are supportive of it.