"1000% disagree" - Andy Roddick on Stefanos Tsitsipas' "ridiculous" claim of ATP Finals being bigger than a Grand Slam

Andy Roddick has expressed his strong disagreement with Stefanos Tsitsipas' bold opinion that the ATP Finals hold more significance than a Grand Slam.

The Greek withdrew from this year's edition of the ATP Finals during his group-stage clash against Holger Rune, with the Dane leading 2-1. Despite dismissing any injury concerns following his opening round loss to Jannik Sinner, the 25-year-old cited a back injury as the reason for his exit.

After Stefanos Tsitsipas' withdrawal, Andy Roddick stated that he would have advised the Greek to pull out before the match in order to prioritize his health for the Australian Open in January.

"My opinion is that, if your elbow is beat up, if your back is beat up and you're down a match already, you've got to start thinking about January. Listen, he made the finals in Australia last year, he's always played well down there," he said on the Tennis Channel.

"So if I'm in his team I'm going, 'Listen is the juice worth the squeeze for this tournament especially as we look forward to next year.' I probably would've leaned towards no, we've got to make sure we're healthy," he added.

Roddick also recalled the 25-year-old's recent controversial claim about the ATP Finals being 'bigger' than a Grand Slam. The American vehemently disagreed with the Greek and expressed doubt that Tsitsipas believed his own "ridiculous" assertion.

"I know he said something ridiculous this week about how this is bigger than a Slam if you win it. I 1000% fully disagree and I don't even think he believes what he said but I would've had an eye on next year, especially if you're nursing multiple injuries," he said.

"And then if you kind of sweeten the pot with, 'Listen if I don't play it gives someone else on tour, that I have to see throughout the year, a look at the basket and to be able to get in.' You want his team to kind of be able to speak up there maybe a little bit louder," he added.

Expand Tweet

Stefanos Tsitsipas on ATP Finals withdrawal: "The pain was very big, I had to take the difficult decision to do what I did"

Stefanos Tsitsipas exits the 2023 ATP Finals

After withdrawing, Stefanos Tsitsipas disclosed that the excrutiating pain in his back rendered it impossible for him to continue, forcing the "difficult decision" to withdraw from the 2023 ATP Finals.

"For me, it's important to be fit and feel good with my back. The pain was very big. I've gone through pain during matches in the past, and I endured pain, but this was clearly too much to handle. I had to take the difficult decision to do what I did," Stefanos Tsitsipas said (Via ATP's official website).

Tsitsipas also divulged that he first experienced the pain while practicing his serve during the warm-up and had sensed that he might not be able to complete the match.

"I felt it at the second game of the match. I actually felt it in the warm-up with my serve. Warming up on my serve, I felt very irritated and lots of pain hitting me on my back. I kind of knew at that time that I might not be able to go all the way," Stefanos Tsitsipas added.