Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz produced a final for the ages at the 2023 Cincinnati Open, playing out for nearly four hours before the Serb was crowned the winner at the end of an epic three-setter.

In what turned out to be the longest best-of-three final of his career, Djokovic prevailed 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4) to exact revenge for his loss at the hands of the Spaniard in the final at Wimbledon a few weeks ago.

The victory marked the 23-time Grand Slam champion's record-extending 39th Masters 1000 title as well as his 95th ATP Tour title overall. The head-to-head record now stands at 2-2 between Djokovic and Alcaraz, with the duo having traded wins back and forth.

Tennis fans on social media were overjoyed by the quality of tennis the pair produced on the night, proclaiming that men's tennis was lucky to have such an exciting rivalry at the moment.

Many looked forward to seeing a repeat of the same at the upcoming US Open as well, where Djokovic and Alcaraz will be the Top-2 seeds and will be on a collision course to meet in the title round.

"The fact that any match between Djokovic and Alcaraz is hyped as part of a budding "rivalry", notwithstanding the implausibility of a rivalry between players sixteen years apart, is actually a tribute to Novak's longevity. Among his peers, he truly is the last man standing," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Expand Tweet

"One of the great duels in any sport. Let's do it again in New York," another tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"It's a very good test prior to US Open" - Novak Djokovic on the Cincinnati final against Carlos Alcaraz

Cincinnati Tennis

Novak Djokovic himself felt that the Cincinnati Open final against Carlos Alcaraz was a "very good test" prior to the US Open, saying so ahead of the clash against the Spaniard.

Calling it the "ultimate challenge," the Serb had hoped to test his mettle against the World No. 1 before moving on to Flushing Meadows, which he has now done in style.

"I guess it's the ultimate challenge at the moment for me. We faced each other in the last three events. Roland Garros, clay. Wimbledon, grass. Now hard court. It's going to be the first encounter on a hard court," Novak Djokovic said.

"It's a very good test prior to US Open. Obviously different conditions. Here best-of-three, US Open best-of-five. It's still facing the top, top player of the world now who is in form. It's the biggest challenge I could get, so I'm looking forward to it. Now it's the best way to prepare for New York," he said.

While the World No. 2 did not play at the US Open last year because of travel restrictions prevailing in America at the time, Carlos Alcaraz won his maiden Grand Slam title in New York with a victory against Casper Ruud in the final.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis