"15-hour flight, 2 tennis sessions, 1 gym" - Emma Raducanu hard at work ahead of 2024 comeback at Auckland

Emma Raducanu is hard at work as she prepares for a comeback to the tennis court in 2024. Raducanu recently offered fans a sneak peek into her pre-season routine on Instagram.

Raducanu has spent the past few days training and attending events hosted by her corporate partner HSBC in Hong Kong. On Thursday, December 7, the 21-year-old posted a selfie on her Instagram story and outlined the intensity of her schedule in the caption of the picture.

“How it feels to complete the day coming straight to practice from T5 after a 15 flight. 2 tennis sessions + 1 gym. Don't stoppp,” Emma Raducannu wrote.

Emma Raducanu's Instagram story.

Emma Raducanu missed the majority of the 2023 season due to wrist and ankle injuries that required surgeries. Raducanu last appeared at the 2023 Stuttgart Open in April, where she was defeated by Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets.

On Thursday, December 7, the organizers of the 2024 ASB Classic announced on X (formerly Twitter) that Raducanu will be kicking off her 2024 season at the tournament. The ASB Classic will run from January 1 to January 13, 2024.

Emma Raducanu was amongst the top 10 highest-paid female athletes in 2023

Emma Raducanu at the BNP Paribas Open - Day 6

Despite playing only 10 matches this season due to injuries, Emma Raducanu earned a significant sum of money off the tennis court from endorsements and partnerships.

On Wednesday, December 6, Sportico released a list of the highest-paid female athletes for 2023, in which Raducanu was ranked at No. 4. The list included seven other tennis athletes in the top 10.

2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff topped the list, earning $22.7 million in 2023. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who won six WTA titles this season including the 2023 French Open, earned a total of $21.9 million and ranked second in the list.

Third on the list was the Chinese freestyle skier and Olympic gold medalist Eileen Gu, who earned $20 million in 2023, with the majority coming from endorsement deals.

Emma Raducanu ranked 4th on the list, earning a total of $16.2 million. She earned $238,000 from prize money/winnings and $16 million from endorsement deals. Raducanu has partnership deals with Nike, Wilson, Tiffany & Co., Dior, British Airways, Evian, Vodafone, Porsche, and HSBC. In June 2023, she partnered with the American digital media platform AirWayz.

Other female tennis athletes who made the top 10 were Naomi Osaka, Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, and Jessica Pegula, who finished in 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th respectively on the list.