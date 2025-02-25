Serena Williams' $150M-worth husband Alexis Ohanian drops 2-word reaction as he feels called out about over-indulgence in hobbies

Alexis Ohanian, the husband of serial Major winner Serena Williams, recently took to social media to comment on his hobbies. The Reddit founder, who is estimated by Celebrity Net Worth to be worth $150 million, has indicated over the years that he has several hobbies and interests.

It could be said that Ohanian and Serena Williams have made a hobby of owning and investing in sports teams. Ohanian is the principal owner of soccer team Angel FC, while Serena Williams has a stake in the NFL's Miami Dolphins. On top of that the Armenian-American businessman is known to have donated a large sum to the University of Virginia (UVA) women's basketball team.

More recently, the couple have backed their seven-year-old daughter Olympia's golf habit, by becoming major investors in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's new TGL venture. They co-own the Los Angeles Golf Club, one of six teams involved, and young Olympia is also part of the ownership group, making her the youngest team owner in history.

Ohanian recently responded to an internet meme featuring the late Andre Braugher that has been doing the rounds for some time, on his X (formerly Twitter) page. According to the meme:

"The average person spends $225 per year on their hobby."

Ohanian made it clear that he felt targeted, albeit humorously, as he wrote:

"Feeling attacked."

Ohanian has often used his social media platform to tell his 570,000 X followers and 871,000 Instagram devotees about his passion for sports - particularly basketball. He's a collector of trading cards and other sporting memorabilia and has submitted more than 7000 items to the PSA (Professional Sports Authenticator).

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian enjoys collecting cards, and sports memorabilia, and creating mascots

Alexis Ohanian during the Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian also a big fan of mascots, collecting examples for the sports teams he's involved with, but also designing and making his own. He has created mascots for Reddit, Bread Pig Chips, Hipmunk, and Initialized Capital. In 2024 Ohanian tweeted that his hobbies have always been work-related:

"Not sure I buy into headlines saying hobbies are "dead" just because everything is a side hustle these days. IMO, hobbies have always been "work""

He's also tweeted about the boyhood pleasure of indulging in hobbies and finding rare items in unexpected places. The man who was once touted by Forbes as the "Mayor of the Internet" enjoys simple homespun pastimes like any youngster. The difference is that Ohanian has huge resources to fund his hobbies

"I love finding the hobby in unexpected places. Remind me of my childhood...spending hours in front of the one cards/comics vendor while my parents looked at hundreds of antique vendors...," he wrote on X.

Both Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are very busy people. Ohanian is a venture capitalist with many different business interests but still finds time to indulge his passions. A multi-millionaire, $225 per annum is small change for the man who sold Reddit for up to $2 million.

